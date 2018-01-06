Padres trade Yangervis Solarte to the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have acquired veteran infielder Yangervis Solarte from the Padres, the Padres announced Saturday. San Diego will receive minor league outfielder Edward Olivares and right-handed reliever Jared Carkuff in the trade.

Solarte, 30, completed his fourth campaign with the Padres in 2017. He slashed .255/.314/.416 with a career-best 18 home runs in 512 plate appearances, but saw a significant dip in his production value after missing nearly six weeks with a left oblique strain. Per Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, Solarte stands to make $4.125 million in 2018, with a $5.5 million club option in 2019 and $8 million option in 2020.

Olivares, 21, was signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2014. He ranked no. 18 in Toronto’s farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, and split his 2017 season between the club’s Single-A and High-A affiliates. He finished the year batting a combined .269/.327/.468 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 541 PA.

Carkuff did not rank among the team’s top-30 prospects entering the 2018 season. The 24-year-old righty saw time with the Blue Jays’ Low-A, Single-A and High-A affiliates in 2017, and ended his run with one appearance in Triple-A Buffalo as well. He averaged a 3.86 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 in 63 innings across all four levels.

It’s still unclear just what the Blue Jays have planned for Solarte, especially with Josh Donaldson firmly established at the hot corner for 2018. At the very least, he should provide some much-needed middle infield depth for the club, joining fellow newcomer Aledmys Diaz as another stable option around the horn.

