Padres trade Yangervis Solarte to the Blue Jays

By Ashley VarelaJan 6, 2018, 5:14 PM EST
The Blue Jays have acquired veteran infielder Yangervis Solarte from the Padres, the Padres announced Saturday. San Diego will receive minor league outfielder Edward Olivares and right-handed reliever Jared Carkuff in the trade.

Solarte, 30, completed his fourth campaign with the Padres in 2017. He slashed .255/.314/.416 with a career-best 18 home runs in 512 plate appearances, but saw a significant dip in his production value after missing nearly six weeks with a left oblique strain. Per Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, Solarte stands to make $4.125 million in 2018, with a $5.5 million club option in 2019 and $8 million option in 2020.

Olivares, 21, was signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2014. He ranked no. 18 in Toronto’s farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, and split his 2017 season between the club’s Single-A and High-A affiliates. He finished the year batting a combined .269/.327/.468 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 541 PA.

Carkuff did not rank among the team’s top-30 prospects entering the 2018 season. The 24-year-old righty saw time with the Blue Jays’ Low-A, Single-A and High-A affiliates in 2017, and ended his run with one appearance in Triple-A Buffalo as well. He averaged a 3.86 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 in 63 innings across all four levels.

It’s still unclear just what the Blue Jays have planned for Solarte, especially with Josh Donaldson firmly established at the hot corner for 2018. At the very least, he should provide some much-needed middle infield depth for the club, joining fellow newcomer Aledmys Diaz as another stable option around the horn.

Mets avoid arbitration with Jenrry Mejia

By Ashley VarelaJan 5, 2018, 11:22 PM EST
The Mets avoided arbitration with right-handed reliever Jenrry Mejia on Friday, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The settlement — a one-year, $1.729 million deal — is unlikely to be paid out as Mejia is still serving a permanent ban after testing positive for PEDs on three separate occasions from 2015 through 2016.

Mejia, 28, first tested positive for Stanozolol in April 2015 and was hit with an 80-game suspension. In July, he tested positive for both Stanozolol and Boldenone and another 162-game suspension was tacked onto his sentence. His third and final transgression came in February 2016, when he tested positive for Boldenone again and was promptly and permanently banned from Major League Baseball.

The right-hander pitched his last full season in the majors back in 2014, turning in a 3.65 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 through 93 2/3 innings for the Mets. His ban can officially be lifted in 2018 — per Heyman, Mejia is now eligible for reinstatement after missing the last two seasons — but whether commissioner Rob Manfred would be open to hearing his case (or whether Mejia could find another big league opportunity) remains to be seen.