Yankees sign Jace Peterson to a minor league deal

The New York Yankees have signed utilityman Jace Peterson to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Peterson was non-tendered by the Braves last month rather than go to arbitration with him. He’s 27 and is a career .234/.319/.331 hitter across parts of four major league seasons. The Braves tried him out as their everyday second baseman in 2015 but he didn’t hit enough to carry the position. Used more strategically (i.e. less, and at multiple positions) in 2016, he was almost average at the plate but last year he was a bit of a train wreck. He has a modicum of plate patience but can’t do much else. He can, however, play anywhere, having appeared at all positions other than pitcher and catcher.

Everyone needs a utilityman. No telling if he could actually make the Yankees as one, though. I presume he’ll spend a hefty amount of time in Scranton as organizational depth.

Follow @craigcalcaterra