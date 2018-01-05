Report: Cardinals sign Preston Guilmet to a minor league deal

The Cardinals have agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Preston Guilmet, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The righty will receive an invitation to spring training and stands to make $600,000 upon reaching the majors.
Guilmet has not seen a major league mound in nearly three years, when he split the 2015 season pitching back-to-back stints for the Rays and Brewers. In fact, he’s only accumulated 23 innings at the game’s highest level, posting his best single-season numbers during a 10-inning tryout with the Orioles back in 2014.
The Cardinals are likely far more intrigued by Guilmet’s performance in Nippon Professional Baseball in 2017, during which he produced a cumulative 3.62 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 in four starts and 24 relief appearances for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. If he can bring that kind of heat to the club’s minor league system in 2018, his next major league call-up may not be far behind.
The Padres are set to re-sign right-handed reliever Craig Stammen to a two-year, $4.5 million contract, per reports from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The deal includes incentives of $100,000 for every fifth appearance he makes, from his 20th game until his 50th, and $150,000 for both his 55th and 56th appearances (via Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports). The team has yet to announce the signing.
In 2017, Stammen made a triumphant return to the majors after missing nearly two years with two torn flexor tendons in his right forearm. Armed with a working forearm and a newly-tweaked changeup, the 33-year-old delivered a 3.14 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 8.3 SO/9 in 80 1/3 innings, proving himself more than capable of replicating the results that made him so valuable to the Nationals during his peak season in 2013.
Those results — including a sub-3.00 ERA and 1.0+ fWAR — are exactly what the Padres hope to get out of the veteran righty in 2018. While there’s no guarantee that Stammen’s injury woes are fully behind him, it’s safe to say that he appears to have made a full recovery after avoiding the disabled list for the entirety of 2017.