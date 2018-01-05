Report: Cardinals sign Preston Guilmet to a minor league deal

The Cardinals have agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Preston Guilmet, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The righty will receive an invitation to spring training and stands to make $600,000 upon reaching the majors.

Guilmet has not seen a major league mound in nearly three years, when he split the 2015 season pitching back-to-back stints for the Rays and Brewers. In fact, he’s only accumulated 23 innings at the game’s highest level, posting his best single-season numbers during a 10-inning tryout with the Orioles back in 2014.

The Cardinals are likely far more intrigued by Guilmet’s performance in Nippon Professional Baseball in 2017, during which he produced a cumulative 3.62 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 in four starts and 24 relief appearances for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. If he can bring that kind of heat to the club’s minor league system in 2018, his next major league call-up may not be far behind.

