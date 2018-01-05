Red Sox avoid arbitration with Steven Wright

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that right-hander Steven Wright has settled for a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Red Sox, effectively avoiding arbitration. The team has yet to confirm the settlement.

Wright, 33, made it through just five starts before a left knee sprain cut his season short in April. He underwent a cartilage restoration procedure and is presumed to be out of commission until spring 2018. Prior to his injury-shortened campaign with the Red Sox in 2017, the knuckleballer put up All-Star numbers in 2016, going 13-6 in 24 starts with a 3.33 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 in 156 2/3 innings.

Complicating matters, of course, is Wright’s arrest on domestic assault charges last month. The case will be retired for one year, which Wright’s law firm says is “the first step toward a dismissal,” but the league can still hand down a separate punishment if they see fit to do so.

