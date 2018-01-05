Getty Images

Mets avoid arbitration with Jenrry Mejia

By Ashley VarelaJan 5, 2018
The Mets avoided arbitration with right-handed reliever Jenrry Mejia on Friday, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The settlement — a one-year, $1.729 million deal — is unlikely to be paid out as Mejia is still serving a permanent ban after testing positive for PEDs on three separate occasions from 2015 through 2016.

Mejia, 28, first tested positive for Stanozolol in April 2015 and was hit with an 80-game suspension. In July, he tested positive for both Stanozolol and Boldenone and another 162-game suspension was tacked onto his sentence. His third and final transgression came in February 2016, when he tested positive for Boldenone again and was promptly and permanently banned from Major League Baseball.

The right-hander pitched his last full season in the majors back in 2014, turning in a 3.65 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 through 93 2/3 innings for the Mets. His ban can officially be lifted in 2018 — per Heyman, Mejia is now eligible for reinstatement after missing the last two seasons — but whether commissioner Rob Manfred would be open to hearing his case (or whether Mejia could find another big league opportunity) remains to be seen.

Report: Cardinals sign Preston Guilmet to a minor league deal


By Ashley VarelaJan 5, 2018
The Cardinals have agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Preston Guilmet, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The righty will receive an invitation to spring training and stands to make $600,000 upon reaching the majors.

Guilmet has not seen a major league mound in nearly three years, when he split the 2015 season pitching back-to-back stints for the Rays and Brewers. In fact, he’s only accumulated 23 innings at the game’s highest level, posting his best single-season numbers during a 10-inning tryout with the Orioles back in 2014.

The Cardinals are likely far more intrigued by Guilmet’s performance in Nippon Professional Baseball in 2017, during which he produced a cumulative 3.62 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 in four starts and 24 relief appearances for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. If he can bring that kind of heat to the club’s minor league system in 2018, his next major league call-up may not be far behind.