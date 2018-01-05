Mets avoid arbitration with Jenrry Mejia

The Mets avoided arbitration with right-handed reliever Jenrry Mejia on Friday, per a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The settlement — a one-year, $1.729 million deal — is unlikely to be paid out as Mejia is still serving a permanent ban after testing positive for PEDs on three separate occasions from 2015 through 2016.

Mejia, 28, first tested positive for Stanozolol in April 2015 and was hit with an 80-game suspension. In July, he tested positive for both Stanozolol and Boldenone and another 162-game suspension was tacked onto his sentence. His third and final transgression came in February 2016, when he tested positive for Boldenone again and was promptly and permanently banned from Major League Baseball.

The right-hander pitched his last full season in the majors back in 2014, turning in a 3.65 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 9.4 SO/9 through 93 2/3 innings for the Mets. His ban can officially be lifted in 2018 — per Heyman, Mejia is now eligible for reinstatement after missing the last two seasons — but whether commissioner Rob Manfred would be open to hearing his case (or whether Mejia could find another big league opportunity) remains to be seen.

Follow @wcoastfangirl