Indians-Twins series in Puerto Rico still set for April

By Craig CalcaterraJan 5, 2018, 2:33 PM EST
Last summer, Major League Baseball announced that the Indians and Twins would travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium April 17-18. The games would be counted as Twins home games.

When Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico last September, the island was devastated. Much of Puerto Rico, in fact, still does not have electricity or basic public services. In light of that it was widely assumed that the Indians-Twins series would return to Minnesota.

Nope. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports:

This year’s regular-season series between the Twins and Indians will be played as scheduled, despite the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria last fall. One source told MLB.com that ticket information for the games, set for April 17 and 18 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, could be announced formally as early as next week.

Although the ballpark sustained damage when Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, MLB officials are confident that Hiram Bithorn Stadium will return to its normal functionality in advance of the series.

At the moment, Morosi says, the league and the Players Union are working out detail of community and humanitarian efforts that will accompany the series.

This will be the first time regular season MLB games will be played in Puerto Rico since 2010.

Former Orioles pitcher Tyler Wilson signs with the LG Twins of the KBO

By Craig CalcaterraJan 5, 2018, 10:10 AM EST
Consider this post a cry for help.

Baseball general managers: it’s your inaction that has led us to this. Don’t blame me. Sign some people already, will ya? Anyway, [deep breath], former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wilson has signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization.

The Orioles’ 10th round pick from 2011 was DFA’d back in September and did not appear to be in the Orioles or anyone else’s plans. He’s 28 and has posted a 5.02 ERA and some pretty low strikeout rates over parts of three seasons with Baltimore. He got a moderately extensive audition as a big league starter in 2016 and put up a 5.27 ERA. Last year he was shelled in nine big league games and didn’t do too much better in the rotation down in Norfolk.

That’s rough, but getting $800,000 to go ply your trade in Korea is a pretty decent landing, all things considered. If he has a couple of good seasons for the LG Twins, he’ll get a fresh look by someone in the bigs or in Japan, I reckon.