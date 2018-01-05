Indians-Twins series in Puerto Rico still set for April

Last summer, Major League Baseball announced that the Indians and Twins would travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium April 17-18. The games would be counted as Twins home games.

When Hurricane Maria slammed Puerto Rico last September, the island was devastated. Much of Puerto Rico, in fact, still does not have electricity or basic public services. In light of that it was widely assumed that the Indians-Twins series would return to Minnesota.

Nope. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports:

This year’s regular-season series between the Twins and Indians will be played as scheduled, despite the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria last fall. One source told MLB.com that ticket information for the games, set for April 17 and 18 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, could be announced formally as early as next week. Although the ballpark sustained damage when Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm, MLB officials are confident that Hiram Bithorn Stadium will return to its normal functionality in advance of the series.

At the moment, Morosi says, the league and the Players Union are working out detail of community and humanitarian efforts that will accompany the series.

This will be the first time regular season MLB games will be played in Puerto Rico since 2010.

Follow @craigcalcaterra