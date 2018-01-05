Brewers sign Boone Logan to a one-year deal

As expected, the Brewers have inked left-hander Boone Logan to a one-year, $1.875 million deal, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The contract comes with a $4.125 million club option and $625,000 buyout for 2019, giving Logan $2.5 million guaranteed in the deal.
Logan, 33, is coming off of an injury-shortened run with the Indians in 2017, during which he logged just 21 innings before he was permanently sidelined with a lat strain. He’s only one season removed from a career-best performance with the Rockies, however, when he turned in a 3.69 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 11.1 SO/9 through 46 1/3 innings in 2016. Provided he can bounce back in 2018, he should give the Brewers a solid secondary option in their bullpen alongside fellow lefty reliever Josh Hader.
The club has yet to announce the signing. McCalvy adds that while Logan appears to have passed the requisite physical, the club still has to clear a 40-man roster spot for the reliever.
The Padres are looking like strong favorites to sign right-hander Kazuhisa Makita, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan. Makita is already en route to San Diego for a physical and has until 5 PM ET on January 10 to finalize a contract with the club.
Makita, 33, completed his seventh straight campaign with the Saitama Seibu Lions of Japan Pacific League in 2017. The submariner produced his worst numbers since he transitioned to a swingman role in 2016, though that isn’t saying much — he finished the 2017 season with a remarkable 2.30 ERA, 0.7 BB/9 and 5.0 SO/9 in 62 2/3 innings. While he’s not a strikeout wizard by any stretch of the imagination, he proved himself more than capable of handling MLB batters back in 2014, combining with Takahiro Norimoto, Yuki Nishi and Yuji Nishino to no-hit a lineup of MLB All-Stars during the Japan Series.
A report from Yahoo Japan suggests that the Padres aren’t the only team in the mix for Makita’s services, listing the Rangers as another possible landing spot for the veteran righty. No other bids have been publicized yet, however, and it seems like a foregone conclusion that Makita will end up in San Diego by the January 10 deadline.