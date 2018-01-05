Brewers sign Boone Logan to a one-year deal

As expected, the Brewers have inked left-hander Boone Logan to a one-year, $1.875 million deal, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. The contract comes with a $4.125 million club option and $625,000 buyout for 2019, giving Logan $2.5 million guaranteed in the deal.

Logan, 33, is coming off of an injury-shortened run with the Indians in 2017, during which he logged just 21 innings before he was permanently sidelined with a lat strain. He’s only one season removed from a career-best performance with the Rockies, however, when he turned in a 3.69 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 11.1 SO/9 through 46 1/3 innings in 2016. Provided he can bounce back in 2018, he should give the Brewers a solid secondary option in their bullpen alongside fellow lefty reliever Josh Hader.

The club has yet to announce the signing. McCalvy adds that while Logan appears to have passed the requisite physical, the club still has to clear a 40-man roster spot for the reliever.

