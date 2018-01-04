Getty Images

Houston Astros will visit the White House

By Craig CalcaterraJan 4, 2018, 11:55 AM EST
Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports that the White House has invited the Houston Astros to visit president Trump later this year and that the Astros will make the trip. It may be as early as spring training, actually, as the Astros do not visit Baltimore until the last series of the season and do not play the Nationals in interleague play this year.

This would not have been a story at all in years past, but since Donald Trump took office a number of athletes, such as the Yankees’ CC Sabathia, and one professional championship team — The Golden State Warriors — have either declined Trump’s invitation (Trump said they were “disinvited,” but did so after they said they would not come) or said they would not go if the occasion presented itself.

Earlier in the offseason the Astros as a team said they were undecided, but several individual players said they would go if asked. That group included World Series MVP George Springer and ace Dallas KeuchelThird baseman Alex Bregman, who has been sharply critical of Trump, said that he’d follow whatever two of his teammates decide, saying “I’m going to do whatever Carlos Beltran and Carlos Correa do.” Beltran is retired now. Both he and Correa have been critical of the Trump Administration’s response to the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. There are always some no-shows for presidential visits. It would not be shocking if Bregman, Correa and Beltran, who would likely be invited along given that he was a leader on the World Series-winning team, are among the no-shows.

The rest of the Astros, however — at least most of them — will be here.

Dodgers, Royals, White Sox make a three-team trade

By Bill BaerJan 4, 2018, 7:28 PM EST
The hot stove was finally turned on a few days after the new year — we’re now cooking on low heat this Thursday night. The Dodgers will get Royals reliever Scott Alexander and White Sox minor league infielder Jake Peter, the Royals will receive Dodgers prospect Trevor Oaks and minor league infielder Erick Mejia, and the White Sox will receive Dodgers reliever Luis Avilan, Royals reliever Joakim Soria, and $3 million (from the Dodgers). The trade has been announced by all three teams. Here are links to the Dodgers’ tweets.

Alexander, 28, is under team control through 2022 and won’t become eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season. The lefty has a career 2.78 ERA with a 78/38 K/BB ratio in 94 innings across three seasons in the majors. Alexander is a ground ball machine, having induced them at a 72.9 percent rate, which is the second-highest rate since the start of the 2015 season behind Zach Britton (77.7%).

Peter, 24, was selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. This past season, with Double-A Birmingham and Triple-A Charlotte, he hit .279/.344/.417 with 13 home runs and 49 RBI in 516 plate appearances. Peter has spent most of his minor league career at second base but has also played third base, shortstop, and both outfield corners.

Oaks, 24, was selected by the Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. MLB Pipeline rated him as the No. 14 overall prospect in the Dodgers’ system. The right-hander spent most of his 2017 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, putting up a 3.64 ERA with a 72/18 K/BB ratio in 84 innings.

Mejia, 23, was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent in June 2012, then sent to the Dodgers in the Joe Wieland trade in January 2016.  He spent most of his 2017 campaign with Double-A Tulsa, batting .289/.357/.413 with 25 stolen bases and 61 runs scored in 403 plate appearances. Mejia has spent most of his time at shortstop, but has also logged time at second base and third base.

Avilan, 28, is eligible for arbitration in his third of four years. This past season, the lefty posted a 2.93 ERA with a 52/22 K/BB ratio in 46 innings.

Soria, 33, pitched 56 innings for the Royals last year with a 3.70 ERA and a 64/20 K/BB ratio. He is owed $9 million for the 2018 season and has a mutual option for 2019 worth $10 million with a $1 million buyout.

What does this mean for the teams involved? The Dodgers acquire a solid lefty reliever to replace Tony Watson, who became a free agent, and remain able to stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold. The Royals clear Soria’s salary, which allows them to potentially bring back Eric Hosmer (or sign someone else). The White Sox got a pair of solid relievers without breaking the bank.