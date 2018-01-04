Dillon Gee signs with the Chunichi Dragons

Nikkan Sports reports that Dillon Gee has signed with the Chunichi Dragons in Japan.
Gee appeared in 18 games for the Rangers and Twins last year — four of them starts — and finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 41/15 K/BB ratio in 49.1 innings, which isn’t too shabby. The 31-year-old right-hander has also pitched for the Mets and Royals over parts of eight major league seasons.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Padres and reliever Carter Capps have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $1.0625 million salary for the 2018 season.
Capps, 27, was arbitration eligible for the second of three years. He pitched only 12 1/3 innings this past season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and then had to undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in September.
Keeping Capps around is a relatively cheap gamble for the Padres. If he’s able to rebound, he will be a devastating option out of the bullpen. If he continues to battle injuries, the Padres will have invested very little.
The Padres’ other arbitration eligible players include Freddy Galvis, Brad Hand, Cory Spangenberg, Kirby Yates, and Matt Szczur.