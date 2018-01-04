Getty Images

Daniel Bard retires from baseball

Daniel Bard was a first round pick of the Boston Red Sox back in 2006. For a brief period, he looked like a future star. Then it all fell apart and he could never get it back together. Now Bard has called it a career, reports Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.

Bard broke into the bigs with the Red Sox in 2009. He was solid that year and spectacular coming out of the Boston pen in 2010, posting a 1.93 ERA in 73 games as the Sox’ primary setup man. At the end of another above average year in 2011, the wheels fell off. He cratered in the final month of that season, just as the Red Sox cratered, missing the playoffs despite being favored to win the AL East. While the “chicken and beer” Red Sox got all of the press, Bard’s poor performance at the end of the season likely had more to do with the team’s poor record than any amount of high profile clubhouse antics did.  In 2012 the Red Sox tried to make him a starter, and it did not go well. In 2013 he pitched in only two games. They were the final two games of his major league career.

After being released by the Red Sox he embarked on an odyssey through multiple organizations — he pitched for the Rangers, Cardinals and Mets and was signed by the Cubs but never suited up for any of their affiliates — with often horrific results due to a horrible lack of control. He spent all of 2015 out of professional baseball and when he came back in 2016 and 2017, nothing had really changed. For anyone who enjoyed him pitch when he first came up and imagined that he’d one day profile as an All-Star, his post-2011 journey has been one of the more unfortunate things to watch in all of baseball. Whether it was a mental block, a  physical defect or simply a quick and precipitous decline didn’t matter in the end.

Bard tells Cotillo that, in the end, the notion of being away from his family in order to continue to try to make his baseball career work seemed increasingly distasteful, so he hung ’em up. Here’s hoping he finds a happiness and success in retirement that mostly eluded him as a player.

 

The Astros will visit the White House

Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports that the White House has invited the Houston Astros to visit president Trump later this year and that the Astros will make the trip. It may be as early as spring training, actually, as the Astros do not visit Baltimore until the last series of the season and do not play the Nationals in interleague play this year.

This would not have been a story at all in years past, but since Donald Trump took office a number of athletes, such as the Yankees’ CC Sabathia, and one professional championship team — The Golden State Warriors — have either declined Trump’s invitation (Trump said they were “disinvited,” but did so after they said they would not come) or said they would not go if the occasion presented itself.

Earlier in the offseason the Astros as a team said they were undecided, but several individual players said they would go if asked. That group included World Series MVP George Springer and ace Dallas KeuchelThird baseman Alex Bregman, who has been sharply critical of Trump, said that he’d follow whatever two of his teammates decide, saying “I’m going to do whatever Carlos Beltran and Carlos Correa do.” Beltran is retired now. Both he and Correa have been critical of the Trump Administration’s response to the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. There are always some no-shows for presidential visits. It would not be shocking if Bregman, Correa and Beltran, who would likely be invited along given that he was a leader on the World Series-winning team, are among the no-shows.

The rest of the Astros, however — at least most of them — will be here.