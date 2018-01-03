The Oakland A’s will offer free admission on April 17

Just saw this via the Los Angeles Times. Seems that the Oakland Athletics will offer free admission for their April 17 game against the White Sox. And it’s not just tickets that are free. Parking is free too. All you gotta pony up for is the beer and the nachos.
The promotion is in honor of the A’s 50th anniversary in Oakland. They played their first game there, following a move from Kansas City, on April 17, 1968. They A’s improved by 20 wins that year and, within a couple of seasons, went on a run of five straight playoff appearances, in the middle of which were three straight World Series championships.
Which is to say that the move to Oakland, on balance, was good for the franchise. Even if the stadium and payroll and, you know, winning situation has been rough in recent years.
Maybe the A’s can’t give you a playoff team this year, but they can give you a free game.
CHICAGO (AP) A 20-year-old Chicago Cubs fan is suing team owners to force them to provide better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field.
The Chicago Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed last month in federal court on behalf of David F. Cerda. His lawyer is his father, David A. Cerda.
The lawsuit says the owners are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing better wheelchair access. It contends a $750 million renovation to the stadium built in 1914 eliminated wheelchair-accessible sections behind home plate and in right-field bleachers.
A Cubs spokesman declined to comment to the Tribune on the pending civil case.
The plaintiff has muscular dystrophy. His father told the Tribune that his son has had to watch games from a standing-room-only section from where obstructions partially block the view.
—
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com