Padres, Carter Capps avoid arbitration

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Padres and reliever Carter Capps have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $1.0625 million salary for the 2018 season.
Capps, 27, was arbitration eligible for the second of three years. He pitched only 12 1/3 innings this past season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and then had to undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in September.
Keeping Capps around is a relatively cheap gamble for the Padres. If he’s able to rebound, he will be a devastating option out of the bullpen. If he continues to battle injuries, the Padres will have invested very little.
The Padres’ other arbitration eligible players include Freddy Galvis, Brad Hand, Cory Spangenberg, Kirby Yates, and Matt Szczur.
Just saw this via the Los Angeles Times. Seems that the Oakland Athletics will offer free admission for their April 17 game against the White Sox. And it’s not just tickets that are free. Parking is free too. All you gotta pony up for is the beer and the nachos.
The promotion is in honor of the A’s 50th anniversary in Oakland. They played their first game there, following a move from Kansas City, on April 17, 1968. They A’s improved by 20 wins that year and, within a couple of seasons, went on a run of five straight playoff appearances, in the middle of which were three straight World Series championships.
Which is to say that the move to Oakland, on balance, was good for the franchise. Even if the stadium and payroll and, you know, winning situation has been rough in recent years.
Maybe the A’s can’t give you a playoff team this year, but they can give you a free game.