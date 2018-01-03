Cubs sued for better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) A 20-year-old Chicago Cubs fan is suing team owners to force them to provide better wheelchair access at Wrigley Field.
The Chicago Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed last month in federal court on behalf of David F. Cerda. His lawyer is his father, David A. Cerda.
The lawsuit says the owners are violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing better wheelchair access. It contends a $750 million renovation to the stadium built in 1914 eliminated wheelchair-accessible sections behind home plate and in right-field bleachers.
A Cubs spokesman declined to comment to the Tribune on the pending civil case.
The plaintiff has muscular dystrophy. His father told the Tribune that his son has had to watch games from a standing-room-only section from where obstructions partially block the view.
—
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com
Bob Nightengale, who yesterday reported that the San Diego Padres have made a seven-year contract offer to free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer, today reports that Hosmer’s old team, the Royals, have made him an offer too. It’s also seven years and it’s for $147 million.
Nightengale says that the Royals offer is for $1 million more per year than the Padres offer, which Nightengale now says is worth $140 million. The specifics — including any opt-outs or bonuses or the overall structure of the deals — are not known. Such things can, of course, make two deals which are close in overall value like these quite different in overall value.
That aside, given that the Royals seem to have topped the Padres offer by around $1 million, one gets the sense that Hosmer got the Padres offer in hand and shopped it to the Royals to see if they’d beat it. Nightengale says Hosmer wants an eight or nine year deal, but it seems unlikely that any team would do that sort of thing, even for a guy like Hosmer who is not yet 30.
Stay tuned.