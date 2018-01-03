Athletics will offer free admission on April 17

Just saw this via the Los Angeles Times. Seems that the Oakland Athletics will offer free admission for their April 17 game against the White Sox. And it’s not just tickets that are free. Parking is free too. All you gotta pony up for is the beer and the nachos.

The promotion is in honor of the A’s 50th anniversary in Oakland. They played their first game there, following a move from Kansas City, on April 17, 1968. They A’s improved by 20 wins that year and, within a couple of seasons, went on a run of five straight playoff appearances, in the middle of which were three straight World Series championships.

Which is to say that the move to Oakland, on balance, was good for the franchise. Even if the stadium and payroll and, you know, winning situation has been rough in recent years.

Maybe the A’s can’t give you a playoff team this year, but they can give you a free game.

