Getty Images

Report: J.D. Martinez has five-year offer from Red Sox

By Craig CalcaterraJan 2, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
3 Comments

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that J.D. Martinez has received a five-year offer from the Boston Red Sox and that Eric Hosmer has a seven-year offer from the San Diego Padres.

There are no numbers attached to these offers. That, the fact that neither of them has, signed yet, and the fact that both of these guys are represented by the same agent — Scott Boras — makes me suspect that the offers are low and that Boras is trying to drum up another bidder. Which is not to say that the offers don’t exist or anything. I suspect they do, as both the Red Sox and Padres have had longstanding reported interest in Martinez and Hosmer, respectively. I just find it interesting that they came out in the same report like this.

The Sox definitely need a middle-of-the-order bat like Martinez and, given that they recently signed Mitch Moreland to an extension, would seem like the best fit. The Padres have made no secret of their desire to make a big splash with someone like Hosmer, and current first baseman Wil Myers has said that he’d gladly move to the outfield to make room.

No deals sound close, but perhaps these reports — even if it’s just posturing in the media — are the beginning of a free agent market thaw.

Phillies sign Steve Geltz to a minor league deal

Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
By Bill BaerJan 2, 2018, 7:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports that the Phillies have signed reliever Steve Geltz to a minor league contract.

Geltz, 30, spent the 2017 season with the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. He made 23 appearances spanning 27 innings, putting up a 2.67 ERA with a 29/12 K/BB ratio. Over parts of four seasons in the majors with the Angels and Rays, the right-hander owns a 4.23 career ERA.

Geltz will provide the Phillies some veteran bullpen depth. If he and the team decide to stay together beyond spring training, he’ll almost certainly pitch for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and act as relief insurance in the event of an injury.

Steve Geltz is not to be confused with Steve Jeltz, who played shortstop for the Phillies between 1983-89 and had a great Jheri Curl. Furthermore, Geltz is believed to pronounce “gif” with a hard G while Jeltz is believed to pronounce it with a soft G.