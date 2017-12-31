Twins haven’t discussed extension with Brian Dozier

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has another year left on his four-year, $20 million contract with the club, but extension talks have yet to surface again this offseason. “There has been none whatsoever, zero conversations about [staying in Minnesota] after next year,” he told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. That doesn’t necessarily indicate a reticence on the Twins’ part, however; there’s still plenty of time left for the two sides to work something out, and the team’s recent resurgence suggests that they won’t be looking to shed any of their core players via trade.

Dozier, 30, was one of the Twins’ top performers in 2017. He put up his second-best career numbers to date, slashing .271/.359/.498 with 34 home runs and 5.0 fWAR in 705 plate appearances. While he saw a slight regression from his 40+ homer, 5.9-fWAR performance in 2016, he finished the year with his first career Gold Glove and placed 11th among AL MVP candidates.

With the Twins looking to contend again in 2018, club owner Jim Pohlad told reporters that any deal involving someone of Dozier’s caliber would have to include “a future core player […] or players.” Given the fact that Dozier is currently positioned to enter a mammoth free agent pool next fall (one that will include Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Clayton Kershaw, among a plethora of other standouts), it might be in the club’s best interest to hammer out an extension sooner rather than later — especially if he continues to be the durable, proven power hitter the Twins have enjoyed in seasons past.

Follow @wcoastfangirl