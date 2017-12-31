Getty Images

Twins haven’t discussed extension with Brian Dozier

By Ashley VarelaDec 31, 2017, 10:45 AM EST
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has another year left on his four-year, $20 million contract with the club, but extension talks have yet to surface again this offseason. “There has been none whatsoever, zero conversations about [staying in Minnesota] after next year,” he told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. That doesn’t necessarily indicate a reticence on the Twins’ part, however; there’s still plenty of time left for the two sides to work something out, and the team’s recent resurgence suggests that they won’t be looking to shed any of their core players via trade.

Dozier, 30, was one of the Twins’ top performers in 2017. He put up his second-best career numbers to date, slashing .271/.359/.498 with 34 home runs and 5.0 fWAR in 705 plate appearances. While he saw a slight regression from his 40+ homer, 5.9-fWAR performance in 2016, he finished the year with his first career Gold Glove and placed 11th among AL MVP candidates.

With the Twins looking to contend again in 2018, club owner Jim Pohlad told reporters that any deal involving someone of Dozier’s caliber would have to include “a future core player […] or players.” Given the fact that Dozier is currently positioned to enter a mammoth free agent pool next fall (one that will include Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Clayton Kershaw, among a plethora of other standouts), it might be in the club’s best interest to hammer out an extension sooner rather than later — especially if he continues to be the durable, proven power hitter the Twins have enjoyed in seasons past.

The Nationals could use Bryan Harper to keep Bryce around in 2019

By Ashley VarelaDec 31, 2017, 2:33 PM EST
The Nationals might have to get creative if they want to retain outfielder Bryce Harper beyond 2018, and Byron Kerr of MASN Sports speculates that they could use Bryce’s older brother, Bryan, in order to do so. Bryan Harper, a left-handed reliever in the Nats’ minor league system, is currently working his way back from Tommy John surgery and could be ready for his next stint in the minors as soon as 2018, with his big league debut not far behind.

The 28-year-old southpaw last appeared for the Nationals’ Double- and Triple-A affiliates in 2016, pitching to a combined 2.18 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 8.1 SO/9 through 45 1/3 innings. He was diagnosed with a forearm strain in August and underwent Tommy John surgery several months later, with a requisite recovery period that kept him sidelined through the entire 2017 season. With a return to full health, Harper could presumably slot into a bullpen that features fellow lefties Sean Doolittle, Sammy Solis, Enny Romero and Matt Grace.

This isn’t a perfect plan, certainly, but one that might still appeal to the 25-year-old Bryce as he eyes free agency next fall. Kerr adds that the brothers haven’t played together since their college days, and it’s not too ludicrous to imagine Bryan suiting up for the team in the next couple of years — provided that he can replicate some of his pre-TJ results on the major league level. Of course, that may not be enough to sway Bryce into signing an extension with the Nationals, who told reporters they “firmly believe” their star outfielder will test the market in 2019.