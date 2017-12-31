Report: Red Sox need J.D. Martinez to finalize his plans for 2018

Free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez hasn’t decided where he wants to land in 2018, and his lingering indecision appears to be causing the Red Sox no shortage of anxiety. Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports that the club expects to make a serious run at the outfielder this offseason, to the point where they’re actively holding off on addressing other needs in order to ensure they have enough room to accommodate him on their payroll.
On one hand, they’re wise to wait. A previous report from USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale suggests that Martinez is seeking a seven-year, $210 million contract this winter, which doesn’t seem to have scared away the four or so teams who have already inquired about him over the last month. The 30-year-old slugger can justify his hefty asking price with some pretty impressive numbers, too: he batted .303/.376/.690 in 489 plate appearances for the Tigers and Diamondbacks last year and collected a career-best 45 home runs to boot.
While there’s no denying Martinez’s appeal, at least at the plate, the Red Sox’ wait-and-see attitude might also cost them depth at other positions. Mastrodonato points out that the club has yet to address their need for left-handed relief options with Tyler Thornburg’s status still up in the air, and should they miss out on Martinez altogether, their spending power could be limited to the few choice relievers still left on the market.
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has another year left on his four-year, $20 million contract with the club, but extension talks have yet to surface again this offseason. “There has been none whatsoever, zero conversations about [staying in Minnesota] after next year,” he told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. That doesn’t necessarily indicate a reticence on the Twins’ part, however; there’s still plenty of time left for the two sides to work something out, and the team’s recent resurgence suggests that they won’t be looking to shed any of their core players via trade.
Dozier, 30, was one of the Twins’ top performers in 2017. He put up his second-best career numbers to date, slashing .271/.359/.498 with 34 home runs and 5.0 fWAR in 705 plate appearances. While he saw a slight regression from his 40+ homer, 5.9-fWAR performance in 2016, he finished the year with his first career Gold Glove and placed 11th among AL MVP candidates.
With the Twins looking to contend again in 2018, club owner Jim Pohlad told reporters that any deal involving someone of Dozier’s caliber would have to include “a future core player […] or players.” Given the fact that Dozier is currently positioned to enter a mammoth free agent pool next fall (one that will include Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Clayton Kershaw, among a plethora of other standouts), it might be in the club’s best interest to hammer out an extension sooner rather than later — especially if he continues to be the durable, proven power hitter the Twins have enjoyed in seasons past.