Report: Yankees are waiting for Yu Darvish’s price to drop

By Ashley VarelaDec 30, 2017, 8:05 PM EST
The Yankees are ready to seriously consider free agent ace Yu Darvish, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports, but only when his asking price enters a reasonable range. They’ll still need to remain under the $197 million luxury tax threshold to make a deal work, and with Giancarlo Stanton‘s mammoth contract already on the books, their chances of securing another big name through free agency might be slim at this point.

Darvish has already attracted several suitors over the last month, with the Cubs, Astros and Twins all reportedly interested in adding the star right-hander to their rotations. The 31-year-old is coming off of his most valuable career year since 2014, one in which he produced a cumulative 10-12 record, 3.86 ERA and 3.5 fWAR in back-to-back stints for the Rangers and Dodgers. He’s expected to command upwards of $100 million in free agency, though nothing appears to be imminent just yet.

Assuming Darvish’s asking price doesn’t drop over the next few months, the Yankees still have plenty of options left to pursue. They’ve been tied to fellow free agent Alex Cobb, who is said to be seeking $20 million per year, and have also engaged in preliminary trade talks for right-handers Gerrit Cole, Chris Archer and Michael Fulmer. Heyman speculates that Cole would be the best fit of the bunch for the Yankees, as the Tigers will reportedly only deal Fulmer in a “lopsided offer” and the Rays have little incentive to move their best starter to a division rival. Trading for a frontline starter would undoubtedly require some top shelf prospects, however, which may be less appealing to the Yankees as they look to contend beyond 2018.

Marlins open to offers on Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto

By Ashley VarelaDec 30, 2017, 3:56 PM EST
The Marlins continue to field offers for outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto, per recent reports from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi and Joe Frisaro. As many as 12 teams have reportedly engaged in preliminary trade talks involving the two players, but the Marlins are prepared to hold out for the right deal — one that Frisaro says would require a “huge overpay.”

Yelich and Realmuto have publicly stated their desire to land elsewhere this winter, and given the current state of the team, it’s hard to blame them for seeking greener pastures. The Marlins, on the other hand, appear reluctant to jettison two valuable players with team-friendly contracts, especially now that shedding payroll is less of a priority than it was at the start of the offseason. Yelich is slated to earn $43.25 million through the 2021 season and carries a club option for 2022, while Realmuto is approaching three years of arbitration eligibility before he enters free agency in 2021.

It’s not inconceivable that the Marlins could begin to contend by the time Yelich and Realmuto are nearing the end of their contracts, but they have a long way to go in the rebuilding process first. Should they seriously entertain offers for the two, it makes sense that they’d focus on getting a prospect-heavy return to replenish their farm system, and Frisaro adds that the team seems highly unlikely to “water down” any potential trade proposals by throwing in right-hander Brad Ziegler ($9 million through 2018) or third baseman Martin Prado ($28.5 million through 2019) in order to shed an extra bit of payroll.