Report: Red Sox showing interest in Manny Machado

By Ashley VarelaDec 30, 2017, 12:38 PM EST
The Red Sox are the newest team to throw their hats in the ring for Orioles third baseman/slugger Manny Machado, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Friday. There’s no reason to believe a deal is imminent, or even that the Orioles intend to work out a trade prior to the 2018 season, but the two sides reportedly kicked around the idea earlier this week.

Of course, the Red Sox are just one of eight teams reportedly interested in the 25-year-old superstar, and may have the odds stacked against them as they try to acquire one of the game’s best players from their division rivals. Morosi points out that Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and Orioles GM Dan Duquette have a prior working relationship, one that could conceivably make trade talks more palatable, but significant roadblocks still stand in the way of any potential deal.

As with all other interested parties, the Red Sox would be expected to pony up a significant return for Machado, who is scheduled to hit free agency in 2019. They lack both the pitching depth and talent the Orioles are currently seeking in a trade, however, and Rob Bradford of WEEI.com speculates that a package deal involving Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts or third baseman Rafael Devers would be somewhat far-fetched as well. While there’s no guarantee the Orioles will be motivated to finalize a deal before Opening Day rolls around, Morosi says they’ll continue to listen to offers — even the unorthodox ones — as the offseason drags on.

Jon Heyman: Twins are still serious about signing Mike Napoli

By Ashley VarelaDec 29, 2017, 11:45 PM EST
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that the Twins are still seriously pursuing free agent first baseman Mike Napoli. The two sides don’t appear close to a deal at the moment, however, and Napoli has also attracted interest from both the Mets and Rays over the past month. Still, Heyman adds, the slugger would bring a much-needed boost to the club’s lineup and his connection to both president Derek Falvey and GM Thad Levine could give them a welcome advantage in negotiations.

Napoli, 36, is coming off of one of the worst performances of his career. He took a one-year contract with the Rangers in 2017 and slashed a meager .193/.285/.428 in 485 plate appearances, despite an impressive 29 home runs and .713 OPS. Outside of his power surge, part of his overall decline in value can be attributed to injuries, from a lower back strain to a stress reaction in his right leg. In December, it was revealed that the veteran infielder had played the entire season with a torn ligament in his right hand, which was later corrected through surgery.

Warts and all, Napoli still looks like a good fit for the Twins, who could utilize him at DH or stash him behind Joe Mauer at first base. Earlier this week, both MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press said talks between the two weren’t “as intense as [was] being reported,” and Berardino pointed out that pitching remains the top priority for the club as they look toward the 2018 season.