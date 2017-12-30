Report: Red Sox showing interest in Manny Machado

The Red Sox are the newest team to throw their hats in the ring for Orioles third baseman/slugger Manny Machado, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Friday. There’s no reason to believe a deal is imminent, or even that the Orioles intend to work out a trade prior to the 2018 season, but the two sides reportedly kicked around the idea earlier this week.

Of course, the Red Sox are just one of eight teams reportedly interested in the 25-year-old superstar, and may have the odds stacked against them as they try to acquire one of the game’s best players from their division rivals. Morosi points out that Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and Orioles GM Dan Duquette have a prior working relationship, one that could conceivably make trade talks more palatable, but significant roadblocks still stand in the way of any potential deal.

As with all other interested parties, the Red Sox would be expected to pony up a significant return for Machado, who is scheduled to hit free agency in 2019. They lack both the pitching depth and talent the Orioles are currently seeking in a trade, however, and Rob Bradford of WEEI.com speculates that a package deal involving Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts or third baseman Rafael Devers would be somewhat far-fetched as well. While there’s no guarantee the Orioles will be motivated to finalize a deal before Opening Day rolls around, Morosi says they’ll continue to listen to offers — even the unorthodox ones — as the offseason drags on.

