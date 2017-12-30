Getty Images

Marlins open to offers on Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto

By Ashley VarelaDec 30, 2017, 3:56 PM EST
The Marlins continue to field offers for outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto, per recent reports from MLB.com’s Jon Morosi and Joe Frisaro. As many as 12 teams have reportedly engaged in preliminary trade talks involving the two players, but the Marlins are prepared to hold out for the right deal — one that Frisaro says would require a “huge overpay.”

Yelich and Realmuto have publicly stated their desire to land elsewhere this winter, and given the current state of the team, it’s hard to blame them for seeking greener pastures. The Marlins, on the other hand, appear reluctant to jettison two valuable players with team-friendly contracts, especially now that shedding payroll is less of a priority than it was at the start of the offseason. Yelich is slated to earn $43.25 million through the 2021 season and carries a club option for 2022, while Realmuto is approaching three years of arbitration eligibility before he enters free agency in 2021.

It’s not inconceivable that the Marlins could begin to contend by the time Yelich and Realmuto are nearing the end of their contracts, but they have a long way to go in the rebuilding process first. Should they seriously entertain offers for the two, it makes sense that they’d focus on getting a prospect-heavy return to replenish their farm system, and Frisaro adds that the team seems highly unlikely to “water down” any potential trade proposals by throwing in right-hander Brad Ziegler ($9 million through 2018) or third baseman Martin Prado ($28.5 million through 2019) in order to shed an extra bit of payroll.

Report: Red Sox showing interest in Manny Machado

By Ashley VarelaDec 30, 2017, 12:38 PM EST
The Red Sox are the newest team to throw their hats in the ring for Orioles third baseman/slugger Manny Machado, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported Friday. There’s no reason to believe a deal is imminent, or even that the Orioles intend to work out a trade prior to the 2018 season, but the two sides reportedly kicked around the idea earlier this week.

Of course, the Red Sox are just one of eight teams reportedly interested in the 25-year-old superstar, and may have the odds stacked against them as they try to acquire one of the game’s best players from their division rivals. Morosi points out that Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and Orioles GM Dan Duquette have a prior working relationship, one that could conceivably make trade talks more palatable, but significant roadblocks still stand in the way of any potential deal.

As with all other interested parties, the Red Sox would be expected to pony up a significant return for Machado, who is scheduled to hit free agency in 2019. They lack both the pitching depth and talent the Orioles are currently seeking in a trade, however, and Rob Bradford of WEEI.com speculates that a package deal involving Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts or third baseman Rafael Devers would be somewhat far-fetched as well. While there’s no guarantee the Orioles will be motivated to finalize a deal before Opening Day rolls around, Morosi says they’ll continue to listen to offers — even the unorthodox ones — as the offseason drags on.