Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 9: Justin Verlander, Yu Darvish Dealt at the deadline(s)

By Craig CalcaterraDec 29, 2017, 9:44 AM EST
We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

Every year there is talk of a contender making a big deal for a front line starting pitcher. Every year there are a couple of also-rans with front line starting pitchers who could or should be dealt. Often those deals don’t happen for various reasons. This past summer, however, we saw two aces dealt, and both of them helped their teams reach the World Series.

The Dodgers were already cruising along quite nicely, leading the NL West by 14 games when they acquired Yu Darvish from the Rangers. However, their ace, Clayton Kershaw, was on the disabled list at the time and it was not 100% certain when he’d be back at full strength. With every other cylinder firing nicely and the Dodgers poised to make a deep run in the playoffs, the Los Angeles brain trust didn’t want to chance things. They traded away a nice package of prospects — Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy, and Brendon Davis — to get Darvish.

At the time Darvish had a 4.01 ERA with a 148/45 K/BB ratio in 137 innings across 22 starts for Texas. That’s not what he used to be, but the Dodgers felt that, with a few adjustments, he could return to his 2012-14 form. And, despite some time on the disabled list following the trade, he did improve after arriving in Los Angeles, lowering his ERA and seeing his strikeout rate spike and his walk rate dip in nine starts in August and September.

The Houston Astros were likewise cruising in their division by the end of July. Even so, when the non-waiver trade deadline passed with them making no moves of consequence, some Astros players publicly groused about how they were disappointed that the front office didn’t pull out all the stops to add a starter. By the end of August, however, the Detroit Tigers finally resigned themselves to a rebuild and convinced Justin Verlander to waive his no-trade rights and accept a trade to Houston. The Astros got the starter they sorely needed and the Tigers got pitching prospect Franklin Perez, outfield prospect Daz Cameron, and catcher Jake Rogers.

Verlander was, at one time, the best pitcher in baseball, winning the 2011 Cy Young and MVP Awards, and dominating pretty consistently for close to a decade. Some injuries and some mileage on the odometer had caused him to fall off in recent seasons however. At times — such as the second half of the 2016 season — he looked like his old dominant self. At other times, he looked more like a third or fourth starter than an ace. Which Verlander were the Astros getting?

Turns out they got 2011-vintage Verlander and watched him put up an insane line down the stretch. In five regular season starts he went 5-0 and allowed only four runs on 17 hits in 34 innings while striking out 43 and walking only five. He continued to dominate in the postseason, winning two games over the Red Sox in the ALDS and beating the Yankees twice — holding them to one run over 16 innings and striking them out 21 times — while winning the ALCS MVP Award.

The Astros and Dodgers would, of course, meet in the World Series. Verlander and Darvish would not meet face-to-face, but the former clearly out-pitched the latter.

Verlander wasn’t dominant. He allowed three runs in six innings while taking a no-decision in the Astros Game 2 win and then was hung with the loss despite allowing only two runs over six innings in Game 6. That was far better than Darvish, however, who was absolutely shellacked in Games 3 and 7, ultimately allowing nine runs — eight earned — in three and a third innings. It’s possible that he was tipping his pitches. It’s certain that that he didn’t get the job done.

Darvish is now a free agent and, his World Series meltdown notwithstanding, he’s still likely to get a plum deal to anchor a contender’s rotation. Verlander, who once was thought to be one of the more overpaid players in baseball, now looks like a relative bargain for the Astros, who will pay him $56 million over the next two seasons. His five-start stretch run is unrepeatable over two full seasons, but if he’s even close to the pitcher he showed that he can still be, these next two years could constitute the final push that puts his Hall of Fame case over the top.

Whatever happens with either of them, their trades in the summer of 2017 will form a large part of their legacies.

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 8 — Braves GM banned following international signings scandal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 29, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
On October 1, 2015, longtime Braves employee John Coppolella was promoted to general manager. Two years and one day later, he was fired. In the wake of his dismissal emerged the most serious front office scandal in baseball history. In the wake of the scandal, the most severe sanctions ever leveled on a baseball team.

According to the findings of Major League Baseball following a lengthy investigation, Coppollella, with help from his assistant, Gordon Blakeley, who was also fired, hatched a scheme to bundle signing bonuses to international players in order to circumvent the bonus caps to which teams are subject pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Coppolella got amateur players — through their representatives in Latin America — to take lower than the amount typically allotted in one year in order to use the money to sign other, highly rated players in subsequent years, with money they wouldn’t have otherwise had. They would likewise inflate the bonuses given to players not subject to the caps — “foreign professionals” — and divert that money to amateurs for whom they did not have sufficient legal cap money.

As a result of this cap circumvention, MLB found that the Braves were able to sign nine high-value players during the 2016-17 signing period who would have been unavailable to them had they accurately accounted for signings during the 2015-16 signing period. Three other players were also found to have been improperly signed. As a result of that, the Braves were forced to give up 12 players in all:

  • Juan Contreras;
  • Yefri del Rosario;
  • Abrahan Gutierrez;
  • Kevin Maitan;
  • Juan Carlos Negret;
  • Yenci Peña;
  • Yunior Severino;
  • Livan Soto;
  • Guillermo Zuniga;
  • Brandol Mezquita;
  • Angel Rojas; and
  • Antonio Sucre

These guys, most of whom were highly-sought-after prospects — are now starting to sign with other teams.

Coppolella, who reportedly would not cooperate with Major League Baseball’s investigation and who has threatened litigation — has been placed on baseball’s permanently ineligible list — the same list Pete Rose is on — banning him from a job in baseball forever. His assistant, Blakeley, was suspended for one year. Other Braves’ international baseball operations employees who participated could still be suspended as the league finishes its investigation.

Beyond that, the Braves received what, in many ways, is an international signing death penalty. Thy will be prohibited from signing any international player for more than $10,000 during the 2019-20 signing period. Their international signing bonus pool for the 2020-21 signing period will likewise be reduced by 50 percent. They are, functionally, out of the blue chip international prospect market for the next four years.

There are a lot of problems with baseball’s international signing pool system, which amounts to a salary cap for international players. It’s also likely that other teams, besides the Braves, were breaking these rules in one way or another. But rules are rules, and Coppolella’s breaking of them was insanely egregious, causing baseball to lower the boom, both to punish the Braves and to send a message to the other 29 teams who may or may not be operating in a shady fashion.

In so doing, Coppolella handicapped the Braves in significant ways for many years to come and, of course, committed professional suicide.