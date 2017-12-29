Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 7: Carlos Beltran Retires

By Craig CalcaterraDec 29, 2017, 12:09 PM EST
We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

On November 1, Carlos Beltran did the one thing he had never done in his 20-year big league career: he won a World Series. On November 13 he announced his retirement.

Beltran, the 1999 Rookie of the Year and a nine-time All-Star, played for the Royals, Mets, Yankees, Cardinals, Giants, Rangers and did two separate tours with the Houston Astros. Over the course of his career he put up a line of .279/.350/.486 with 435 homers and 312 stolen bases. An elite defensive center fielder for much of his career, Beltran took home three Gold Glove awards and could’ve won more if Gold Glove voting was approached a bit more objectively than it is. He was a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner as well.

In later years, Beltran became a corner outfielder and a veteran team leader, mentoring younger players while with the Yankees, Rangers and Astros. He was the winner of the 2013 Roberto Clemente Award, which honored both his leadership and his charitable and community contributions.

Beltran will probably make the Hall of Fame and he probably should. While he never won an MVP Award, his candidacy is a strong one when you think of him as an all-around great player as opposed to an all-time great in any one capacity. Fortunately for Beltran’s candidacy, he finishes his career at a time when, more than ever, the media and fans have come to appreciate the value of the all-around player more than they ever had in the past. When you listen to baseball writers talk now, they usually say, “yeah, Carlos Beltran is a Hall of Famer.” And I think that will carry the day for him, maybe not in his first year on the ballot, but at some point not long after.

Beltran was not the only one to call it quits in 2017. Among baseball’s other departures:

  • Brennan Boesch: Folks in Detroit have a few fond memories;
  • Cory Luebke: You can come back from one Tommy John surgery. Two is a bit tougher;
  • Jeff Francoeur: Never as good as his press, never as bad as the shade thrown at him and a really nice guy;
  • Nolan Reimold: He has seven children. He’s probably more tired in retirement than after a game;
  • Joe Beimel: Played a bit part in my greatest in-person baseball memory;
  • Jeremy Guthrie: Led the league in losses twice. It takes a pretty good pitcher to do that, actually. I mean that sincerely;
  • Jered Weaver: Led the league in wins twice and, for a short time, was one of baseball’s best pitchers;
  • Paul Janish: A Houston native and Rice University alum will join the Rice coaching staff in 2018;
  • Joe Nathan: Number eight all-time in career saves;
  • Will Venable: Stole a lot of bases and didn’t get caught much. Hit a lot of triples too. A nice player to have on your roster.
  • Ryan Vogelsong: Missed four full seasons before coming back with the Giants in 2011. Got himself a World Series ring to boot;
  • Bronson Arroyo: A reliable and durable workhorse for most of his career. A key part of Boston’s historic 2004 team. A surefire first ballot inductee to the Lovable Flakey Dude Hall of Fame; and
  • Matt Cain: Three World Series rings, an excellent postseason track record and, for a time, one of baseball’s best. Consistent as all get-out but often plagued with poor run support. Went out with a wonderful final career start.

Happy trails, gentlemen. Here’s wishing you the best in your post-playing endeavors.

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 5: Derek Jeter buys the Marlins

By Craig CalcaterraDec 29, 2017, 2:50 PM EST
Well, it wasn’t just Derek Jeter. In fact, he put up only about 2% of the purchase price. The big money behind the Marlins ownership group is venture capitalist Bruce Sherman. But even though Sherman will the “control person” of the team under MLB’s rules, Jeter is obviously the most famous member of that crew and is the defacto face of the organization. I mean, the guy named himself CEO of the team — overseeing both business and baseball operations — after the sale went through, so he’s the one in the spotlight.

While Jeter is a famous and popular all-time baseball great — and while the widely loathed Jeff Loria is no longer the team’s owner — the Jeter-Sherman regime has, thus far, not done much to make Marlins fans happy.

At the outset of his tenure Jeter alienated fans and those close to the team by firing special assistants Jeff Conine, Andre Dawson, Tony Perez and Jack McKeon, reportedly doing so over telephone. After the news of those firings broke there was some walkback on it all — Jeter says he merely wanted to do what most teams do, limiting such figures’ roles to purely ambassadorial duties — but the public relations damage had already been done.

The actual baseball decisions he and Sherman have made thus far are more troubling. In the past month they have traded away 2017 MVP Giancarlo Stanton, slugger Marcell Ozuna and second baseman Dee Gordon. As the year ends they are entertaining offers for the excellent Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto. While such wholesale selloffs have, in the past, netted teams a ton of prospects, so far the Marlins returns on trades have been paltry at best. Jeter has talked a big game about rebuilding the team on a more sound baseball and financial footing, but these deals seem to be 100% motivated by Sherman and Jeter’s desire to cut payroll. Indeed, that was reportedly the plan since before their bid for the Marlins was even approved.

All of which makes sense when one realizes that the sale price of the team — a reported $1.2 billion — was financed by a large amount of debt. The Marlins, who lose a lot, draw poorly and don’t have a great TV deal, have never been a cash cow, but adding on a massive amount of debt service to finance the purchase is strapping them even more. Jeter will get a reported $5 million a year — a massive salary for someone in his position, especially considering he has no experience in the role whatsoever — and he and Sherman will, in all likelihood, one deal realize a hefty profit when the team is sold. In the meantime the baseball team itself is going to be terrible.

For his entire baseball career, Jeter — the five-time World Series champion — was praised. He was rarely if ever the subject of critical press coverage and rarely did he make a public relations mistake. He’s owned the Marlins for just a hair over three months and things have done a complete 180.

It’s almost as if winning is the most important thing in baseball and one’s reputation flows, primarily, from that.