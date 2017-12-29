Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 8: Braves GM banned following international signings scandal

By Craig CalcaterraDec 29, 2017, 10:30 AM EST
We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

On October 1, 2015, longtime Braves employee John Coppolella was promoted to general manager. Two years and one day later, he was fired. In the wake of his dismissal emerged the most serious front office scandal in baseball history. In the wake of the scandal, the most severe sanctions ever leveled on a baseball team.

According to the findings of Major League Baseball following a lengthy investigation, Coppollella, with help from his assistant, Gordon Blakeley, who was also fired, hatched a scheme to bundle signing bonuses to international players in order to circumvent the bonus caps to which teams are subject pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Coppolella got amateur players — through their representatives in Latin America — to take lower than the amount typically allotted in one year in order to use the money to sign other, highly rated players in subsequent years, with money they wouldn’t have otherwise had. They would likewise inflate the bonuses given to players not subject to the caps — “foreign professionals” — and divert that money to amateurs for whom they did not have sufficient legal cap money.

As a result of this cap circumvention, MLB found that the Braves were able to sign nine high-value players during the 2016-17 signing period who would have been unavailable to them had they accurately accounted for signings during the 2015-16 signing period. Three other players were also found to have been improperly signed. As a result of that, the Braves were forced to give up 12 players in all:

  • Juan Contreras;
  • Yefri del Rosario;
  • Abrahan Gutierrez;
  • Kevin Maitan;
  • Juan Carlos Negret;
  • Yenci Peña;
  • Yunior Severino;
  • Livan Soto;
  • Guillermo Zuniga;
  • Brandol Mezquita;
  • Angel Rojas; and
  • Antonio Sucre

These guys, most of whom were highly-sought-after prospects — are now starting to sign with other teams.

Coppolella, who reportedly would not cooperate with Major League Baseball’s investigation and who has threatened litigation — has been placed on baseball’s permanently ineligible list — the same list Pete Rose is on — banning him from a job in baseball forever. His assistant, Blakeley, was suspended for one year. Other Braves’ international baseball operations employees who participated could still be suspended as the league finishes its investigation.

Beyond that, the Braves received what, in many ways, is an international signing death penalty. Thy will be prohibited from signing any international player for more than $10,000 during the 2019-20 signing period. Their international signing bonus pool for the 2020-21 signing period will likewise be reduced by 50 percent. They are, functionally, out of the blue chip international prospect market for the next four years.

There are a lot of problems with baseball’s international signing pool system, which amounts to a salary cap for international players. It’s also likely that other teams, besides the Braves, were breaking these rules in one way or another. But rules are rules, and Coppolella’s breaking of them was insanely egregious, causing baseball to lower the boom, both to punish the Braves and to send a message to the other 29 teams who may or may not be operating in a shady fashion.

In so doing, Coppolella handicapped the Braves in significant ways for many years to come and, of course, committed professional suicide.

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 5: Derek Jeter buys the Marlins

By Craig CalcaterraDec 29, 2017, 2:50 PM EST
Well, it wasn’t just Derek Jeter. In fact, he put up only about 2% of the purchase price. The big money behind the Marlins ownership group is venture capitalist Bruce Sherman. But even though Sherman will the “control person” of the team under MLB’s rules, Jeter is obviously the most famous member of that crew and is the defacto face of the organization. I mean, the guy named himself CEO of the team — overseeing both business and baseball operations — after the sale went through, so he’s the one in the spotlight.

While Jeter is a famous and popular all-time baseball great — and while the widely loathed Jeff Loria is no longer the team’s owner — the Jeter-Sherman regime has, thus far, not done much to make Marlins fans happy.

At the outset of his tenure Jeter alienated fans and those close to the team by firing special assistants Jeff Conine, Andre Dawson, Tony Perez and Jack McKeon, reportedly doing so over telephone. After the news of those firings broke there was some walkback on it all — Jeter says he merely wanted to do what most teams do, limiting such figures’ roles to purely ambassadorial duties — but the public relations damage had already been done.

The actual baseball decisions he and Sherman have made thus far are more troubling. In the past month they have traded away 2017 MVP Giancarlo Stanton, slugger Marcell Ozuna and second baseman Dee Gordon. As the year ends they are entertaining offers for the excellent Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto. While such wholesale selloffs have, in the past, netted teams a ton of prospects, so far the Marlins returns on trades have been paltry at best. Jeter has talked a big game about rebuilding the team on a more sound baseball and financial footing, but these deals seem to be 100% motivated by Sherman and Jeter’s desire to cut payroll. Indeed, that was reportedly the plan since before their bid for the Marlins was even approved.

All of which makes sense when one realizes that the sale price of the team — a reported $1.2 billion — was financed by a large amount of debt. The Marlins, who lose a lot, draw poorly and don’t have a great TV deal, have never been a cash cow, but adding on a massive amount of debt service to finance the purchase is strapping them even more. Jeter will get a reported $5 million a year — a massive salary for someone in his position, especially considering he has no experience in the role whatsoever — and he and Sherman will, in all likelihood, one deal realize a hefty profit when the team is sold. In the meantime the baseball team itself is going to be terrible.

For his entire baseball career, Jeter — the five-time World Series champion — was praised. He was rarely if ever the subject of critical press coverage and rarely did he make a public relations mistake. He’s owned the Marlins for just a hair over three months and things have done a complete 180.

It’s almost as if winning is the most important thing in baseball and one’s reputation flows, primarily, from that.