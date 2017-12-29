Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 4: Yordano Ventura, Roy Halladay die in tragic accidents

By Craig CalcaterraDec 29, 2017, 3:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

Baseball lost several beloved figures in 2017, and we’ll mention some of them below. It lost two, however, in shocking accidents. One a star entering the prime of his baseball career, another entering the prime of his life.

On January 22, Royals starter Yordano Ventura was killed in an automobile accident in the Dominican Republic. He was only 25 years-old.

Ventura was a four-year veteran, having debuted in 2013 but truly bursting onto the scene for the Royals in 2014. That year he went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 183 innings, ascending to the national stage along with the entire Royals team with some key performances in that year’s ALDS and World Series. The following year Ventura won 13 games for the World Champion Royals and again appeared in the playoffs and World Series.

Ventura was often in the middle of controversy — he found himself in several dustups and brawls arising out of his habit of hitting and brushing back hitters — but he was an undeniably electric young talent who was poised to anchor the Royals rotation for years to come. His loss, like that of Jose Fernandez just four months prior, was incalculable to both his team, his fans and to Major League Baseball as a whole.

Roy Halladay’s baseball career was over, but he was enjoying retirement in ways that almost seemed shocking to those who watched his intense dominance during his playing days. Indeed, since his retirement following the 2013 season, Halladay had revealed to the public just how affable, easy going and downright goofy he could be.

He dressed up as Jamie Moyer to an 80s-themed Halloween partyHe took a fan who wanted nothing more than to have Halladay take him to the zoo, to the zooHe goofed on A-RodHe got into fights with Roger Clemens over social media, and had the public on his side. He got multiple speeding tickets in one day but had the humility to laugh about it. And, of course, he took to his new hobby — aviation — with a passion and joy. Sadly, that passion led to his death when, on November 7, he was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico, piloting an amphibious sport plane he had just recently purchased.

Halladay pitched in the majors for 16 years, starring for the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies, winning Cy Young Awards in 2003 and 2010. He retired after the 2013 season with a career record of 203-105 and a 3.38 ERA. He was, without question, a Hall of Fame talent. When he is eligible, he will almost certainly be inducted.

Ventura and Halladay weren’t the only baseball figures we lost in 2017. Among the others: players Bobby Doerr, Gene Michael, Don Baylor, Lee May, Jimmy Piersall, Darren Daulton, Sam Mele, Jim Bunning, Roy Sievers, Andy Marte, Dallas Green, Anthony Young, Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, Daniel Flores, Daniel Webb and Miguel Elias Gonzalez. We also lost Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, announcers Dick Enberg and Rafael “Felo” Ramirez and umpire Ken Kaiser.

Others, too many to name here and some who may have escaped our notice, joined them all in Baseball Valhalla. As you ring in the new year, take a moment to remember those we lost in the old one.

 

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 2: The Year of the Dinger

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 29, 2017, 4:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

On the evening of September 19, Tigers outfielder Alex Presley hit a homer. Twelve minutes later Royals outfielder Alex Gordon hit a homer of his own. The former tied baseball’s single season, league-wide home run record — 5,693 — and the latter broke it. By the time the season ended, 6,105 home runs would be hit, shattering the old mark.

While seemingly everyone got in on the hit parade in 2017, Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton was the most prolific home run hitter of them all, smashing 59 bombs on his way to the NL MVP Award. Stanton’s home run total was the most in baseball since Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001. Stanton was also the quickest to hit 50 homers in a season since Bonds that year. His 18 homers in August tied a major league record for that month.

As mentioned multiple times in this countdown, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger set rookie records for homers. J.D. Martinez of the Tigers and Diamondbacks hit 45 homers despite missing the first six weeks of the season. Khris Davis of the A’s quietly hit 43. Joe Gallo of the Rangers hit 41 despite batting a meager .209 on the year. Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies hit 37. Charlie Blackmon is a friggin’ leadoff hitter.

It wasn’t just the stars hitting bombs. Up and down rosters the sorts of players who, in the past, might’ve hit 20 were hitting 30 and the sorts of players who may have hit a dozen were hitting 20. Indeed, such an across-the-board increase in home runs had many people wondering if there was something else going on than mere slugging prowess. Given that there are more homers being hit now than at even the peak of the Steroid-Era — and given that, unlike then, there is drug testing in place — wouldn’t something have to be up?

Over the summer two different studies — one by Ben Lindbergh and Mitchell Lichtman for The Ringer, and another by FiveThirtyEight’s Rob Arthur — found evidence that baseballs were altered at some point around the middle of the 2015 season which coincided with home run numbers spiking in the middle of that year, quite suddenly. As mentioned earlier, a new record was set in 2016 and this year that mark was shattered.

In the wake of the home run barrage and those two reports, Commissioner Rob Manfred went on record in an effort to blame anything else but an altered baseball for the spike in home runs. Major League Baseball released a statement in early July claiming balls remain within established guidelines and that there is no evidence that the ball has been changed “in any way that would lead to a meaningful impact on on-field play.” Later in July, Manfred blamed bats. What he never did was acknowledge that the “established guidelines” for baseballs are so wide that a change in the height of seams could cause a ball to fly a good 15 farther without, technically, violating those guidelines. He likewise never mentioned that, unlike the studies on the balls, there is no evidence whatsoever that anything has changed with the bats.

It wasn’t just eggheads doing studies who think the ball has been altered, by the way. Several pitchers have developed blister issues in recent years, the sorts of which they never had in the past, and some of them are blaming the ball for that. Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel went on record to say that he thinks the balls are juiced. So did Justin Verlander, David Price, Dan Warthen, Brad ZieglerJerry Blevins, and Chris Archer.

Can we say, unequivocally, that something is amiss with the baseballs? I suppose not. Maybe it’s just a grand coincidence. All we know for sure is that the home run spike appeared all at once. If it disappears all at once — say, around the time the current stock of baseballs is exhausted and new ones come online — we’ll probably have our answer.

 