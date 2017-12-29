Report: Padres sign Chris Young to minor league deal

The Padres reportedly signed free agent right-hander Chris Young to a minor-league deal on Friday, per Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Young will join Tyson Ross as another potential rotation candidate for the Padres in 2018, though the team has yet to officially announce either signing.
Like Ross, Young had a difficult time finding his footing in 2017. The 38-year-old right-hander completed a three-year track with the Royals, pitching to a 7.50 ERA, 4.2 BB/9 and 6.6 SO/9 through 30 innings. While he steered clear of the disabled list all season, he never proved durable or dominant enough to stick in the Royals’ bullpen on a full-time basis and was released in June after the club inked reliever Neftali Feliz to a one-year contract.
Age and declining strikeout rate aside, Young is only two seasons removed from his last productive year as a starting pitcher, when he went 8-6 with a 3.18 ERA in 18 starts during his first campaign in Kansas City. This will be his first year in San Diego since his five-season gig with the Padres from 2006-2010.
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Padres have signed free agent right-hander Tyson Ross to a minor-league deal. The deal has yet to be officially confirmed by the club.
Ross, 30, completed a one-year stint with the Rangers prior to his release in September. The righty labored through 10 starts and two relief appearances, earning a 3-3 record and a cumulative 7.71 ERA, 6.8 BB/9 and 6.6 SO/9 through 49 innings. His struggles on the mound were compounded by injuries, including a 78-day stay on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation and nearly three weeks lost to a blister on his right index finger.
Cotillo speculates that Ross could pick up where he left off with the Padres in 2016 and compete for a rotation spot in the spring. While Ross’s 2016 run fizzled out in April after he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, he’s spent some of the most valuable seasons of his career in San Diego, earning his first All-Star nomination in 2014 and producing a career-best 4.3 fWAR in 2015. Assuming he gets the chance to stage a comeback in 2018, he’ll join a rotation that currently features right-handers Luis Perdomo, Dinelson Lamet and Colin Rea and left-handers Clayton Richard and Robbie Erlin.