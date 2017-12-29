Report: Padres sign Chris Young to minor league deal

The Padres reportedly signed free agent right-hander Chris Young to a minor-league deal on Friday, per Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Young will join Tyson Ross as another potential rotation candidate for the Padres in 2018, though the team has yet to officially announce either signing.

Like Ross, Young had a difficult time finding his footing in 2017. The 38-year-old right-hander completed a three-year track with the Royals, pitching to a 7.50 ERA, 4.2 BB/9 and 6.6 SO/9 through 30 innings. While he steered clear of the disabled list all season, he never proved durable or dominant enough to stick in the Royals’ bullpen on a full-time basis and was released in June after the club inked reliever Neftali Feliz to a one-year contract.

Age and declining strikeout rate aside, Young is only two seasons removed from his last productive year as a starting pitcher, when he went 8-6 with a 3.18 ERA in 18 starts during his first campaign in Kansas City. This will be his first year in San Diego since his five-season gig with the Padres from 2006-2010.

