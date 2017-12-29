Getty Images

Jon Heyman: Twins are still serious about signing Mike Napoli

By Ashley VarelaDec 29, 2017, 11:45 PM EST
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports hears that the Twins are still seriously pursuing free agent first baseman Mike Napoli. The two sides don’t appear close to a deal at the moment, however, and Napoli has also attracted interest from both the Mets and Rays over the past month. Still, Heyman adds, the slugger would bring a much-needed boost to the club’s lineup and his connection to both president Derek Falvey and GM Thad Levine could give them a welcome advantage in negotiations.

Napoli, 36, is coming off of one of the worst performances of his career. He took a one-year contract with the Rangers in 2017 and slashed a meager .193/.285/.428 in 485 plate appearances, despite an impressive 29 home runs and .713 OPS. Outside of his power surge, part of his overall decline in value can be attributed to injuries, from a lower back strain to a stress reaction in his right leg. In December, it was revealed that the veteran infielder had played the entire season with a torn ligament in his right hand, which was later corrected through surgery.

Warts and all, Napoli still looks like a good fit for the Twins, who could utilize him at DH or stash him behind Joe Mauer at first base. Earlier this week, both MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand and Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press said talks between the two weren’t “as intense as [was] being reported,” and Berardino pointed out that pitching remains the top priority for the club as they look toward the 2018 season.

Report: Padres sign Chris Young to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaDec 29, 2017, 8:39 PM EST
The Padres reportedly signed free agent right-hander Chris Young to a minor-league deal on Friday, per Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Young will join Tyson Ross as another potential rotation candidate for the Padres in 2018, though the team has yet to officially announce either signing.

Like Ross, Young had a difficult time finding his footing in 2017. The 38-year-old right-hander completed a three-year track with the Royals, pitching to a 7.50 ERA, 4.2 BB/9 and 6.6 SO/9 through 30 innings. While he steered clear of the disabled list all season, he never proved durable or dominant enough to stick in the Royals’ bullpen on a full-time basis and was released in June after the club inked reliever Neftali Feliz to a one-year contract.

Age and declining strikeout rate aside, Young is only two seasons removed from his last productive year as a starting pitcher, when he went 8-6 with a 3.18 ERA in 18 starts during his first campaign in Kansas City. This will be his first year in San Diego since his five-season gig with the Padres from 2006-2010.