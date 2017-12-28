Getty Images

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano accused of sexual assault

By Craig CalcaterraDec 28, 2017, 1:50 PM EST
This morning a woman named Betsy Bissen, a photographer for the Minnesota Twins website, Twins Daily, alleged that Miguel Sano assaulted her a few years ago.

Bissen offered a detailed account of the incident appended to a tweet, which is reproduced below. In it she said that a few years ago Sano was at an autograph signing at a store at which she volunteered. He recognized her from the games she worked as a photographer and approached her. After the signing, Sano grabbed her wrist and forced her to accompany him to a nearby Apple Store. There, through a doorway near the restrooms, he tried to kiss her multiple times and continued to hold her, forcibly and painfully, by her wrist, in an effort to get her into the bathroom with him. She said the struggle lasted for 10 minutes, and her screams for help went unanswered.

“No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me,” she writes. “When I said no, it should have been the end of it. He should have respected that and stopped. Instead he hurt me and kept going.”

Sano is just the latest high-profile figure alleged to have committed misconduct of this nature, and the second man in baseball to be so accused in the past week, following the revelations regarding former MLBAM chief Bob Bowman.

Neither the Twins, Sano nor Major League Baseball have yet responded to Bissen’s story.

 

Report: Brewers to sign Boone Logan


By Bill BaerDec 28, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that the Brewers are expected to finalize the signing of lefty reliever Boone Logan after New Year’s Day.

Logan, 33, spent last season with the Indians, posting a 4.71 ERA with a 28/9 K/BB ratio in 21 innings. He missed most of the second half of the season due to a strained lat muscle.

Though he’s had struggles in recent years, Logan has been a reliable reliever out of the bullpen over parts of 12 seasons. Unsurprisingly, he’s particularly tough on lefties, holding them to an aggregate .672 OPS over his career compared to .846 against right-handed hitters. Logan could be poised for a bounce-back year if the Brewers utilize him properly.