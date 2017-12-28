Twins third baseman Miguel Sano accused of sexual assault

This morning a woman named Betsy Bissen, a photographer for the Minnesota Twins website, Twins Daily, alleged that Miguel Sano assaulted her a few years ago.

Bissen offered a detailed account of the incident appended to a tweet, which is reproduced below. In it she said that a few years ago Sano was at an autograph signing at a store at which she volunteered. He recognized her from the games she worked as a photographer and approached her. After the signing, Sano grabbed her wrist and forced her to accompany him to a nearby Apple Store. There, through a doorway near the restrooms, he tried to kiss her multiple times and continued to hold her, forcibly and painfully, by her wrist, in an effort to get her into the bathroom with him. She said the struggle lasted for 10 minutes, and her screams for help went unanswered.

“No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me,” she writes. “When I said no, it should have been the end of it. He should have respected that and stopped. Instead he hurt me and kept going.”

Sano is just the latest high-profile figure alleged to have committed misconduct of this nature, and the second man in baseball to be so accused in the past week, following the revelations regarding former MLBAM chief Bob Bowman.

Neither the Twins, Sano nor Major League Baseball have yet responded to Bissen’s story.

This is not easy for me to share, but I feel I need to share it. This is my story. #metoo pic.twitter.com/PM6g6YuABf — Betsy (@BitzyBetsy) December 28, 2017

