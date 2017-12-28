Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 17: Tim Tebow plays in the minors

By Craig CalcaterraDec 28, 2017, 11:30 AM EST
2 Comments

We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

The Tim Tebow story made last year’s Top-25 list too. In that rundown he made number 12, based mostly on the hype surrounding his announcement that he was going to try to make it as a professional baseball player. The hype was considerable, but the only baseball we got out of it was a short stint in the Instructional League and an unsuccessful run in the Arizona Fall League.

In 2017 Tebow went to his first spring training and rode the busses in the minors all season long. They hype was nowhere nearly as big as it was in 2016, but it was still (a) way, way bigger than that which surrounds any other A-ball player, whether they’re a prospect or not; and (b) was enough to make this year’s countdown as well.

There were both highlights and lowlights for Tebow in 2017.

On the highlight side, he hit a homer in his first minor league at bat for the low-A Columbia Fireflies and homered in his first day after being promoted to high-A St. Lucie in the middle of the season. His very presence caused attendance to skyrocket wherever he played. He did not embarrass himself in any way that made the news wires, and given how famous he is, I suspect that if he did embarrass himself in any way, it would’ve made the news wires.

On the other hand he’s still not, you know, very good at baseball. He hit a paltry .220/.311/.336 with three home runs and 23 RBI in 244 plate appearances for Columbia, “earning” his promotion to St. Lucie based sheerly on his marketability as opposed to his production. At St. Lucie he hit .231/.307/.356 with five homers in 242 plate appearances. Marginally better — and all of it quite impressive for a guy who hadn’t played baseball since high school — but still nothing to write home about in any absolute sense, especially for a guy whose greatest asset is supposed to be his plus power. Between both levels he struck out 126 times and walked only 43 times. Opposing pitchers are throwing him garbage and he’s swinging at it because his baseball I.Q. and instincts do not match his physical attributes. It’s a tale as old as time.

Late in the season Tebow announced his intention to return to baseball in 2018. The Mets will no doubt welcome him. He sells merchandise and puts butts in seats, so as long as he’s willing to take his hacks he’ll be taking his hacks. The dream scenario, I imagine is that with a year under his belt he makes enough real progress as a hitter that the Mets can move him up to the team-owned Double-A in Binghamton, New York, where he could draw bigger crowds. Then, if everything breaks right, they could even give him a cup of coffee as a September callup for the Mets after the rosters open up. That’d be even more butts in seats with said butts paying much higher prices to see Tebow.

If that happens, sure, I imagine we’ll find a way to fit Tebow in next year’s top-25 countdown once again.

Twins third baseman Miguel Sano accused of sexual assault

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 28, 2017, 1:50 PM EST
3 Comments

This morning a woman named Betsy Bissen, a photographer for the Minnesota Twins website, Twins Daily, alleged that Miguel Sano assaulted her a few years ago.

Bissen offered a detailed account of the incident appended to a tweet, which is reproduced below. In it she said that a few years ago Sano was at an autograph signing at a store at which she volunteered. He recognized her from the games she worked as a photographer and approached her. After the signing, Sano grabbed her wrist and forced her to accompany him to a nearby Apple Store. There, through a doorway near the restrooms, he tried to kiss her multiple times and continued to hold her, forcibly and painfully, by her wrist, in an effort to get her into the bathroom with him. She said the struggle lasted for 10 minutes, and her screams for help went unanswered.

“No, he didn’t rape me, but he sure did assault me,” she writes. “When I said no, it should have been the end of it. He should have respected that and stopped. Instead he hurt me and kept going.”

Sano is just the latest high-profile figure alleged to have committed misconduct of this nature, and the second man in baseball to be so accused in the past week, following the revelations regarding former MLBAM chief Bob Bowman.

Neither the Twins, Sano nor Major League Baseball have yet responded to Bissen’s story.

 