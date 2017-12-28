Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 — No. 14: Adrian Beltre racks up his 3,000th hit

We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

Your more astute baseball analysts and observers have considered Adrian Beltre a future Hall of Famer for a few years now. A lot of casual fans, however, likely didn’t think of him in those terms until the afternoon of July 30, when he hit a 3-0 fastball off of the Orioles’ Wade Miley for a double. The hit put runners on second and third with one out. It also put Beltre at 3,000 for his career.

Beltre became the 31st player of the 3,000-hit club, and the first native of the Dominican Republic to gain membership. That plateau has meant near-automatic induction into the Hall of Fame over the years, with only the PED-associated Rafael Palmeiro excluded among Hall-eligible players.

Beltre’s Hall case is not all tied up in hits of course. There’s the power — he has 462 homers and 613 doubles in his career — and his defense — he has five gold gloves, and that likely underrates his defensive production. He is lauded across the game for his fantastic clubhouse presence and team leadership qualities. He has aged amazingly well too. 2017 was his 20th big league season and, though he missed time to various injuries, he still put up an All-Star caliber batting line of .312/.383/.532. He may be a bit more fragile than he used to be, but his skills have shown few signs of degradation. The 3,000th hit may not have come during the main course of his career, but it’s likely not merely the cherry on top of his dessert either.

Here are some other milestones of note in 2017:

Congratulations guys.

Follow @craigcalcaterra