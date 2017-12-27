Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 – No. 25: Red Sox steal signs with Apple Watch

By Craig CalcaterraDec 27, 2017
We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

For as long as baseball teams have used signs to communicate, opposing baseball teams have been stealing signs. That’s just how it works. Human competition ranges from playground games to actual warfare, but wherever there is strategy there is subterfuge. Baseball is no different.

Most sign-stealing in baseball is a function of visual observation. A guy on second base will see what a catcher throws down and try to communicate it to the hitter. A guy sitting on the bench in the dugout will observe the opposing third base coach in an effort to identify patterns. Maybe he’ll flash his own signs back to his fielders. Maybe they’ll all just talk about it later. Either way, it’s usually a low-tech affair. Indeed, the high water mark of sign stealing technology still seemed to be what the New York Giants did back in 1951 with some binoculars and some flashing lights.

Back in September, however, the Boston Red Sox brought things into the 21st century when they used an Apple Watch as part of a somewhat complicated sign stealing scheme.

This came to light when Yankees GM Brian Cashman filed a complaint to the commissioner’s office using video of the Red Sox dugout which showed a trainer looking at his Apple Watch, then relaying a message to players. Presumably, this information allowed the hitters to know what pitch was coming. When confronted by the commissioner’s office, the Red Sox admitted that trainers had been receiving signals from video replay personnel, which was then relayed to the players.

It was not known how long the Red Sox had been using the scheme, but anonymous sources in the Commissioner’s office said that it had been in place “at least several weeks.” The Red Sox claimed that manager John Farrell, GM Dave Dombrowski, and other front office personnel were not aware of the operation and that it was all driven by coaches and players. Which, hey, if you want to believe that, be my guest, but it’s their story and they’re sticking to it. Major League Baseball certainly didn’t dig much deeper to test the assertion.

As I said, sign-stealing has always occurred. It’s also quite legal. Baseball will not punish a player or anyone else for simply figuring out the other team’s signs. The league makes a distinction, however, between that sort of thing and the use of tools or technology to do it. As a result, Rob Manfred fined the Red Sox an undisclosed amount which Manfred then donated to hurricane relief efforts. All 30 Clubs were then notified that future violations of this type would be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.

Not that any other club was doing this, no siree. No one in baseball ever copies what other teams do. It’s an institution marked by its distaste for conformity and its embrace of originality and individualism.

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 – No. 23: Baseball institutes no-pitch intentional walk

By Craig CalcaterraDec 27, 2017
Thanks to more pitching changes, commercials, instant replay, mound visits and pitchers and batters generally dawdling, Major League Baseball games have grown longer and longer over the years. This bothers the powers that be who, likely correctly, realize that there is a limit to the number of people who want to invest more than three hours in a piece of entertainment multiple times a week. To that end, Rob Manfred and the folks who run the game have looked to find ways to speed the game up.

Rather than doing anything decisive to address the pitching changes, the commercials, the instant replay, the mound visits or the pitchers and batters generally dawdling, in 2017 Manfred decided to eliminate a thing that no one ever really thought added too much time to games: intentional walks. Actual intentional walks, that is. In February Major League Baseball approved a rule allowing for a dugout signal for an intentional walk, disposing of the need to toss four intentionally-out-of-the-strike-zone pitches.

Getting rid of the formality of throwing four pitches wide of the strike zone saved a minute, maybe two for each intentional walk. Thing was, though, teams didn’t issue many IBBs to begin with. In 2016, there were 932 of them across 2,428 games, or an average of one intentional walk every 2.6 games. In 2017 there was a slight uptick — 970 in 2,430 games — but again, a marginal at best time-savings. The rule change angered an, in at least one case, confused some players in April, but we got used to it pretty fast. It seemed more like change for the sake of change, though. It seemed to be calculated to allow Manfred to claim he was doing something about pace-of-play when in, reality, he wasn’t touching the stuff that really cause games to drag.

He also took away a couple of things we liked.

As I argued back in February, he took away the shame of the intentional walk. The chance for fans, already agitated at a boring game on a steamy Tuesday night in August, to have a little fun and boo the hell out of the opposing manager for being so cowardly as to walk a guy you wanted to see hit. He still walks that guy now, but it happens so fast that we fans really can’t clear our throats with a lusty boo.

He also took away the possibility of this ever happening:

 

I mean, no, that didn’t happen often, but when it DID happen, oh Martha, it was a lot of fun.

There are rumors that, next season, we may have a pitch clock. Perhaps, as was the case with the intentional walk rule, Manfred will just impose it in February. If so, that’ll be a far bigger deal than this, both in terms of impact on the times of game and in terms of fan and player reaction to it.

Maybe if it’s super successful, we can get our four intentionally outside pitches restored.