Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2017 – No. 24: Disney purchases majority stake in BAMTech

By Craig CalcaterraDec 27, 2017, 2:30 PM EST
We’re a few short days away from 2018 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2017. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

Back in 2000, Major League Baseball created a joint venture between the leagues and its 30 owners called Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM). Each owner contributed about a million bucks a year over a four year period to create the thing, which is less than the going rate for your team’s second worst relief pitcher. By 2017 that modest investment has now made each owner in excess of $100 million. Possibly much more.

MLBAM was simple at first. It was a vehicle for baseball teams to have a central authority managing team websites, to create an overall digital presence for the game and to sell tickets and merch. Over time it evolved into a streaming service for  baseball games in the form of the subscription product, MLB.tv. MLB.tv proved to be successful in its own right, but it proved to be more successful as a proof-of-concept for streaming services in general. The technology was great, other people liked it and soon baseball — which has never been all that visionary an enterprise — realized it had something pretty big on its hands.

In 2015, Major League Baseball spun off the streaming technology into a separate company called BAMTech. It would keep control of the baseball properties using the platform under the authority of MLBAM, but BAMTech and its streaming product would be open to anyone who wanted to pay for its use. BAMTech already had an agreement with the NHL for streaming hockey games, but soon other content providers came calling, which put even more money into the pockets of baseball owners who still held the controlling interest in the company.

In August 2016, The Walt Disney Company acquired a 33% stake in BAMTech for $1 billion, which gave about $33 million to each baseball owner. At the time Disney also purchased an option to acquire a majority stake in the future. They waited about a year.

Back in August, Disney announced that it had agreed to purchase a majority stake in BAMTech, putting its ownership share at 75%. The price for the new shares exceeded $1.5 billion. While there is a bit of murkiness to the numbers, sources familiar with the deal told NBC Sports earlier this month that each owner will net about $68 million, payable in the early part of 2018. Between that and last year’s round, baseball owners will have realized in excess of $100 million, all for a pocket change investment made by them or their predecessors over a decade ago.

The owners have maintained about a 15% stake in BAMTech, and that’ll make them even more over time. After all Disney, as is its wont, will surely monetize the living hell out of BAMTech. It announced in August that it is launching its own streaming service, for sports with ESPN-branding on top of the BAMTech platform, and for Disney content — including Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars content — which will set them up as a rival for Netflix and Amazon. The enterprise will make billions. Owners may very well make more money off of it than they do on their baseball teams, at least in terms of straight profits on revenue go.

Good for them. Just remember that the next time your favorite team’s owner says he doesn’t have the money to pay your favorite player.

The competitive balance tax is ruining the offseason

By Bill BaerDec 27, 2017, 5:54 PM EST
Last week, SB Nation’s Grant Brisbee wrote a terrific article explaining how baseball’s competitive balance tax has led to a slow, boring offseason. For the uninitiated, baseball teams pay a 17.5 percent luxury tax for going over the threshold. If those teams stay over for a second, third, and fourth consecutive year, those penalties rise to 30, 40, and 50 percent, respectively. Those thresholds for 2017-21 are $195 million, $197 million, $206 million, $208 million, and $210 million, respectively.

The Associated Press reported that the Dodgers were billed $36.2 million in luxury tax, while the Yankees had to pay $15.7 million. That was followed by the Giants at $4.1 million, the Tigers at $3.7 million, and the Nationals at $1.45 million.

Teams are now making trades to ensure that they don’t inch any closer to the penalty. Brisbee cites the recent trade between the Rays and Giants that saw Evan Longoria head to San Francisco while Denard Span, Christian Arroyo, Matt Krook, and Stephen Woods went to Tampa Bay. The Rays agreed to pay down $14.5 million of the $88 million remaining on Longoria’s contract, which helps the Giants avoid the CBT, as did accepting Span and his remaining salary in the deal. The Matt Kemp trade between the Dodgers and Braves was another example of teams making a trade primarily to avoid the CBT. The Braves got Brandon McCarthy, Scott Kazmir, Charlie Culberson, Adrian Gonzalez, and cash. The Dodgers got Kemp. The Braves then immediately designated Gonzalez for assignment. The salaries were essentially a wash, but for the Dodgers, they spread the money they owed over two seasons instead of one, greatly improving their ability to stay under the CBT.

So, the CBT is making trades boring and unsatisfying. If you’re a Braves fan, maybe you were excited to see a star player in Gonzalez, even if he’s injury-prone and at the end of his career. Instead, he was simply dropped off at the curb right after the trade and all the Braves have left from the deal are second- and third-tier retreads. If you’re a Rays fan, perhaps you wonder why the club gave up Longoria, the best player in franchise history. Due to the esoteric rules, it’s more difficult than it’s ever been for a casual fan to understand why a trade was made.

But it’s not just trades that are affected by the CBT. Free agency has been greatly affected as well. As Brisbee points out, only a handful of free agents have signed big contracts since the offseason began. First baseman Carlos Santana got $60 million over three years from the Phillies. Shortstop Zack Cozart signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Angels, and pitcher Tyler Chatwood inked the same deal with the Cubs. The Angels also signed Shohei Ohtani from Japan, but he’ll get a relatively meager $2.315 million signing bonus and then go through the arbitration process. First baseman Yonder Alonso agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Indians. Most of the other players to have signed by this date are relief pitchers: Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw, Brandon Morrow, Tommy Hunter, Juan Nicasio, Pat Neshek, Joe Smith, Anthony Swarzak, Steve Cishek, Luke Gregerson, etc.

There just hasn’t been that much money going around in free agency this offseason and part of the reason why is teams wanting to avoid getting close to or exceeding the luxury tax and also wanting to avoid having to give up draft picks as compensation for signing players. Lots of really good players are still free agents and we are almost into 2018. Those players include Yu Darvish, J.D. Martinez, Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain, and Lance Lynn. With the exception of Darvish and Martinez, the players on that list rejected qualifying offers and will require draft pick compensation.

Brisbee suggests that when the next collective bargaining agreement is negotiated, players will be “desperate to ditch” the CBT while owners will fight to keep it. It is quite possible that, in an effort to get rid of the CBT, the union will make concessions elsewhere, perhaps on international players or minor leaguers (who don’t have union representation). As of right now, though, we’re enduring one of the most boring offseasons we’ve had in quite some time.