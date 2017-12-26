Report: Reds, Giants still discussing Billy Hamilton trade

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Reds and Giants were involved in “serious” trade talks involving center fielder Billy Hamilton. The two sides haven’t yet been able to agree on a deal, but talks remain ongoing as of today, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports.

Hamilton, 27, is entering his second of three years of arbitration eligibility. As such, he can become a free agent after the 2019 season, giving an acquiring team two years of control. Last season, the speedy outfielder hit .247/.299/.335 with 59 stolen bases and 85 runs scored in 633 plate appearances while also playing terrific defense.

The Giants sent center fielder Denard Span to the Rays in the Evan Longoria deal, so as of right now, Gorkys Hernandez would be the club’s starting center fielder if the season started today. Even if the Giants don’t end up acquiring Hamilton, they should still be expected to add another outfielder before the start of spring training.

