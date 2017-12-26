Report: Reds, Giants still discussing Billy Hamilton trade

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Reds and Giants were involved in “serious” trade talks involving center fielder Billy Hamilton. The two sides haven’t yet been able to agree on a deal, but talks remain ongoing as of today, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports.
Hamilton, 27, is entering his second of three years of arbitration eligibility. As such, he can become a free agent after the 2019 season, giving an acquiring team two years of control. Last season, the speedy outfielder hit .247/.299/.335 with 59 stolen bases and 85 runs scored in 633 plate appearances while also playing terrific defense.
The Giants sent center fielder Denard Span to the Rays in the Evan Longoria deal, so as of right now, Gorkys Hernandez would be the club’s starting center fielder if the season started today. Even if the Giants don’t end up acquiring Hamilton, they should still be expected to add another outfielder before the start of spring training.
The Reds announced on Tuesday that the club signed reliever Jared Hughes to a two-year deal with a club option for the 2020 season. SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo reports that the deal is worth $4.5 million in total, with the right-hander earning $2.125 million in each of the next two seasons. He can earn up to $750,000 each year in performance bonuses and the option is worth $3 million with a $250,000 buyout.
Hughes, 32, spent last season with the Brewers, posting a 3.02 ERA with a 48/24 K/BB ratio in 59 2/3 innings. He had spent the previous six seasons with the Pirates, developing into one of the club’s most reliable relievers despite a very underwhelming strikeout rate. Among the 112 relievers who have thrown at least 250 innings since 2011, Hughes’ 15.3 percent strikeout rate is the lowest.
The Reds have been mentioned in trade rumors involving closer Raisel Iglesias. Depending on how aggressive the club is in moving him, Hughes may end up seeing some save situations. For now, he’ll pitch the innings ahead of Iglesias along with Michael Lorenzen.