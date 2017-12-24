Getty Images

Report: Zach Britton could convert to the rotation in 2018

By Ashley VarelaDec 24, 2017
Orioles closer Zach Britton could return to the mound as a starter in 2018, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com says. Britton suffered an unexpected setback earlier this week after rupturing his right Achilles tendon and will likely spend between 4-8 months recovering from surgery. How that affects his marketability as a trade chip remains to be seen, but Kubatko notes that the team is highly unlikely to release him before he hits free agency next year and might consider reassigning him to the rotation, pending a full recovery.

Britton, 30, got his start with the Orioles as a starting pitcher back in 2011. Over three seasons, he racked up an 18-17 record in 46 starts and a 4.86 ERA, 3.9 BB/9 and 5.9 SO/9 in 250 innings. By 2014, the southpaw had made a full conversion to the bullpen, where he assumed the closing role and quickly became one of the club’s most valuable relievers.

Given Britton’s history of injuries, including the latest blow to his Achilles, the Orioles may not want to put additional strain on his right leg by increasing his workload when he returns next summer. Still, Kubatko insists that the possibility of converting the left-hander back to the rotation is one that has been floated by the team in recent months and one that Britton “wasn’t adamant about resisting,” though it’s clearly not the role he’d prefer. For the time being, however, the Orioles are more likely to focus their efforts on retaining Britton and may even be entertaining the idea of an extension for the oft-injured closer.

Luke Scott wants to return to Major League Baseball

By Ashley VarelaDec 24, 2017
Free agent outfielder/designated hitter Luke Scott is ready to return to the majors, per Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com. According to Kubatko, the 39-year-old Scott recently turned up at the Winter Meetings to announce his intention to return to pro ball, either as a player or a hitting coach. No interested parties appear to have stepped forward so far.

Scott was last seen with the Rays in 2013, when he rounded out his nine-year career in the majors with a .241/.326/.415 batting line, nine home runs and 40 RBI in 291 PA. He signed on with the SK Wyverns of the KBO League in 2014, but ended a 33-game stint on bad terms with the club following a public confrontation over his plantar fasciitis and subsequent demotion to the reserve team. He caught on with the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate in 2015 and was released after just three months in Toronto’s system.

It’s not too far-fetched to believe that Scott’s age, lack of recent major league experience and history of controversial comments could be giving teams some pause this offseason. If he does manage to latch onto a team, it’ll likely be on a minor-league deal.