Yankees sign Raimfer Salinas and Antonio Cabello

While things have been fairly quiet on the trade front this weekend, the Yankees deepened their international prospect stores after signing outfielder Raimfer Salinas and catcher Antonio Cabello on Friday. Terms of the deals have yet to be officially announced by the club.
Salinas, 16, currently profiles as the sixth-best international prospect on MLBPipeline.com. He’s been recognized for his well-rounded approach at the plate and on the field, but his primary appeal lies with his bat, and he appears to be the best offensive player among the Yankees’ top-10 international talents this year.
Cabello, 17, ranks no. 8 among international prospects with strong arm and run tools and solid defense behind the plate. Per his scouting report at MLBPipeline.com, he’s spent the bulk of his training at catcher but shows the athleticism to convert to second base or center field if need be.
With Salinas and Cabello, the Yankees now have five of the top-20 international prospects from 2017. That pool includes center fielder Everson Pereira (no. 4; signed for $1.5 million in July) and shortstops Ronny Rojas (no. 11; signed for $1 million in September) and Roberto Chirinos (no. 16; signed for $900,000 in July).
Bartolo Colon isn’t ready to retire just yet. Last month, reports surfaced that the 44-year-old right-hander was planning to continue his career in 2018, and now it appears he’d be willing to return on a minor-league deal. Mike Puma of the New York Post adds that Colon is only open to a minors contract with the Mets, however, and the club reportedly has “minimal interest” at the moment.
Colon rounded out his second decade in the majors in 2017, splitting his 20th season between the Braves and Twins and pitching to a combined 7-14 record in 28 starts. He finished the season with a 6.48 ERA, 2.2 BB/9 and 5.6 SO/9 in 143 innings, a far cry from the All-Star numbers he put up in recent years. According to FanGraphs, the right-hander’s value dipped from 2.8 fWAR in 2016 to a paltry 0.6 in 2017, the worst mark he’d seen since an injury-shortened stint with the White Sox in 2009.
A major league gig likely isn’t in the cards for the veteran righty, but it makes sense that he’d want to return to the team with whom he spent some of the most fruitful years of his career. In three seasons with the Mets, Colon went 44-34 in 95 starts, decorating his efforts with a 3.90 ERA, 1.3 BB/9, 6.3 SO/9 and his 36th complete game.