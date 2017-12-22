Report: Free agent Carlos Torres has several suitors

Free agent right-hander Carlos Torres is talking to several teams, per a report from SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. Torres elected free agency in November and has yet to land another major league gig this offseason. No interested parties have been identified so far, though there appear to be plenty of potential landing spots for the reliever as a number of teams are still looking to bolster their bullpen ahead of the 2018 season.

Torres, 35, closed out 16 games for the Brewers in 2017 and produced a 4.21 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.9 SO/9 over 72 2/3 total innings in relief. As Cotillo points out, his main appeal lies in his consistency and remarkable durability. His 72+ innings were good for 10th-most among relievers in the National League last year, and he hasn’t sustained a serious injury since a left calf strain sidelined him for two weeks in 2015 (to that point, he’s never officially served time on the disabled list in eight seasons in the majors).

While Torres may not have the lights-out stuff that, say, the Astros and Dodgers are seeking this winter, that shouldn’t stand in the way of his next stint in the majors. He can still offer teams a relatively affordable veteran depth piece with enough proven experience to make a difference on the big league level.

