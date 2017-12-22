Giants sign Alen Hanson

Free agent infielder/outfielder Alen Hanson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Giants, via Hanson’s personal announcement on his Instagram account. The signing has yet to be officially announced by the club.
Hanson, 25, split his sophomore season between the Pirates and White Sox in 2017. Through 234 plate appearances, he slashed a combined .221/.262/.346 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 14 attempts. On the field, he spent most of his time at second base and the outfield corners, though he also logged several starts at third base, short, center field and DH.
According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants are still searching far and wide for that elusive outfielder/slugger combo. They’re said to be in the mix for center fielder Billy Hamilton, but any potential deal has been stalled due to the Reds’ high asking price. Until then, Hanson could provide some speed and defensive depth in the corners, albeit with a bat that runs a little cooler than the Giants would prefer.
Free agent right-hander Carlos Torres is talking to several teams, per a report from SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. Torres elected free agency in November and has yet to land another major league gig this offseason. No interested parties have been identified so far, though there appear to be plenty of potential landing spots for the reliever as a number of teams are still looking to bolster their bullpen ahead of the 2018 season.
Torres, 35, closed out 16 games for the Brewers in 2017 and produced a 4.21 ERA, 4.1 BB/9 and 6.9 SO/9 over 72 2/3 total innings in relief. As Cotillo points out, his main appeal lies in his consistency and remarkable durability. His 72+ innings were good for 10th-most among relievers in the National League last year, and he hasn’t sustained a serious injury since a left calf strain sidelined him for two weeks in 2015 (to that point, he’s never officially served time on the disabled list in eight seasons in the majors).
While Torres may not have the lights-out stuff that, say, the Astros and Dodgers are seeking this winter, that shouldn’t stand in the way of his next stint in the majors. He can still offer teams a relatively affordable veteran depth piece with enough proven experience to make a difference on the big league level.