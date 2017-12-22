Getty Images

Gerrit Cole trade not as close as first reported

By Craig CalcaterraDec 22, 2017, 11:02 AM EST
36 Comments

UPDATE: Hold the phone. Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that a Gerrit Cole trade “is neither close nor imminent.” Looks like Bowden jumped the gun.

11:02AM: Jim Bowden reports that the Yankees and Pirates are close to a deal that will send starter Gerrit Cole to New York.

The two teams have been talking for some time about Cole, though talks supposedly hit a standstill in recent days. Cole has been at the top of the Yankees Christmas wish list, but the Pirates had reportedly been demanding top prospect Gleyber Torres in a trade, which the Yankees have no desire to do. Bowden says, however, that the deal he’s hearing about does not include Torres.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported yesterday that the Pirates were “highly motivated” to trade Cole and that it was “a matter of when rather than if” he was dealt to the Yankees. If the Pirates backed down on that demand there are still any number of other solid prospects in the Yankees system who could make for a good deal for both sides, so odds are this gets done.

Cole went 12-12 with a 4.26 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 196/55 in 203 innings across 33 starts for the Pirates in 2017. He is only two seasons removed from a 19-8, 2.60 campaign in 2015, and he’s still just 27, so adding him would go a long way toward strengthening the Yankees rotation. That, combined with the addition of Giancarlo Stanton, would make them the clear favorites in the American League East, if they aren’t that already.

Giants sign Alen Hanson

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaDec 22, 2017, 9:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Free agent infielder/outfielder Alen Hanson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Giants, via Hanson’s personal announcement on his Instagram account. The signing has yet to be officially announced by the club.

Hanson, 25, split his sophomore season between the Pirates and White Sox in 2017. Through 234 plate appearances, he slashed a combined .221/.262/.346 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 14 attempts. On the field, he spent most of his time at second base and the outfield corners, though he also logged several starts at third base, short, center field and DH.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants are still searching far and wide for that elusive outfielder/slugger combo. They’re said to be in the mix for center fielder Billy Hamilton, but any potential deal has been stalled due to the Reds’ high asking price. Until then, Hanson could provide some speed and defensive depth in the corners, albeit with a bat that runs a little cooler than the Giants would prefer.