Dodgers claim Henry Owens off waivers from the Diamondbacks

Free agent infielder/outfielder Alen Hanson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Giants, via Hanson’s personal announcement on his Instagram account. The signing has yet to be officially announced by the club.

Hanson, 25, split his sophomore season between the Pirates and White Sox in 2017. Through 234 plate appearances, he slashed a combined .221/.262/.346 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 14 attempts. On the field, he spent most of his time at second base and the outfield corners, though he also logged several starts at third base, short, center field and DH.

According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants are still searching far and wide for that elusive outfielder/slugger combo. They’re said to be in the mix for center fielder Billy Hamilton, but any potential deal has been stalled due to the Reds’ high asking price. Until then, Hanson could provide some speed and defensive depth in the corners, albeit with a bat that runs a little cooler than the Giants would prefer.

