Diamondbacks sign reliever Yoshihisa Hirano

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed rigthanded Japanese reliever Yoshihisa Hirano. It’s a two-year, $6 million deal.
Hirano, 33, pitched for the Orix Buffaloes for the 11 season, with an ERA of 3.10 and a K/BB ratio of 884/228 over 974.2 innings pitched. He came up as a starter but has been used exclusively in relief since 2010, closing for the Buffaloes since 2013.
Hirano will likely be a setup man for the Dbacks, as Archie Bradley is likely going to move into the closing role with the departure of Fernando Rodney. There has, however, been some discussion of the Snakes stretching Bradley out and returning him to starting duties, which is what he did before 2017. Either way — as closer or as Bradley’s setup man — Hirano will give the Dbacks a lot of flexibility and will be filling a key role in their pen in 2018.
Free agent infielder/outfielder Alen Hanson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Giants, via Hanson’s personal announcement on his Instagram account. The signing has yet to be officially announced by the club.
Hanson, 25, split his sophomore season between the Pirates and White Sox in 2017. Through 234 plate appearances, he slashed a combined .221/.262/.346 with four home runs, 11 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 14 attempts. On the field, he spent most of his time at second base and the outfield corners, though he also logged several starts at third base, short, center field and DH.
According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Giants are still searching far and wide for that elusive outfielder/slugger combo. They’re said to be in the mix for center fielder Billy Hamilton, but any potential deal has been stalled due to the Reds’ high asking price. Until then, Hanson could provide some speed and defensive depth in the corners, albeit with a bat that runs a little cooler than the Giants would prefer.