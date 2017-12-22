Diamondbacks sign reliever Yoshihisa Hirano

The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed rigthanded Japanese reliever Yoshihisa Hirano. It’s a two-year, $6 million deal.

Hirano, 33, pitched for the Orix Buffaloes for the 11 season, with an ERA of 3.10 and a K/BB ratio of 884/228 over 974.2 innings pitched. He came up as a starter but has been used exclusively in relief since 2010, closing for the Buffaloes since 2013.

Hirano will likely be a setup man for the Dbacks, as Archie Bradley is likely going to move into the closing role with the departure of Fernando Rodney. There has, however, been some discussion of the Snakes stretching Bradley out and returning him to starting duties, which is what he did before 2017. Either way — as closer or as Bradley’s setup man — Hirano will give the Dbacks a lot of flexibility and will be filling a key role in their pen in 2018.

Follow @craigcalcaterra