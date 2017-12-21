Yu Darvish shoots down rumor that he signed with Cubs

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A report began circulating on Thursday afternoon that free agent starter Yu Darvish was a “done deal.” That report, however, was quickly refuted by other, more well-regarded journalists in the know like Bruce Levine and David Kaplan.

Just to make perfectly clear, though, Darvish himself took to Twitter to dispel the rumor, using the hashtag #fakenews:

So, there you have it. Darvish is still a free agent.

Darvish reportedly met with the Rangers, Astros, and Cubs this week. The Twins are also believed to have strong interest in procuring the right-hander’s talent.

