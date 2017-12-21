Mets extend contract of GM Sandy Alderson

The Mets announced on Wednesday that the club extended the contract of general manager Sandy Alderson. This doesn’t come as much as a surprise despite a rather disappointing 2017 campaign for the Mets.

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said, “I’m excited that Sandy will continue to lead the organization.”

Alderson helped build the 2015 roster which ended the Mets’ postseason drought dating back to 2006. They lost the World Series in five games to the Royals. In 2016, the Mets lost the NL Wild Card game to the Giants. In 2017, largely due to injuries, the Mets finished a disappointing 70-92 in fourth place in the NL East.

Alderson is now 70 years old but the Mets seem to think he’s still the best fit for the job, at least for the near future. The Mets aren’t expected to make any big splashes this winter, at least in free agency. The club has been linked to Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and before that had been linked to then-Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.

