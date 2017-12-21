Brewers finalize Jhoulys Chacin and Yovani Gallardo deals

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Brewers have gotten the jump on their long holiday weekend by finishing up some paperwork: they have finalized their deals with pitchers Jhoulys Chacin and Yovani Gallardo.

As reported, Chacin is now signed to a two-year, $15.5 million contract. Gallardo gets one year and $2 million in base with $2 million in incentives.

Chacin spent last year with the San Diego Padres, putting up a 3.89 ERA in 32 starts while striking out 153 in 180 innings. Gallardo put up a a 5-10 record in 28 games — 22 as a starter — posting a 5.72 ERA, in 130.w innings with the Mariners. He, of course, spent the first eight years of his career with the Brewers.

Mmmmm . . . I love the sound of innings being eaten.

