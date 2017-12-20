Getty Images

Zach Britton ruptures his Achilles tendon, out at least six months

By Craig CalcaterraDec 20, 2017, 11:44 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal reports that Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout yesterday. He’ll have surgery tomorrow and he’ll be on the shelf for at least six months.

The Orioles had been considering trading Britton, who will become a free agent next offseason. Either way, though, this is a tremendous blow, as he’ll he likely not pitch at all in the first half.

Britton put up a 2.89 ERA with 15 saves and a 29/18 K/BB ratio in an injury-shortened 2017 season. The year before he saved 47 games. He’s been one of baseball’s top closers for the past four years.

Mariners finalize their deal for Juan Nicasio

By Craig CalcaterraDec 20, 2017, 1:19 PM EST
The Mariners formally announced their signing of righty Juan Nicasio. It’s a two-year, $17 million contract. The deal was agreed to last week but finalized today after Nicasio passed his physical.

Nicasio, 31, spent last season with the Pirates, Phillies, and Cardinals, putting up an aggregate 2.61 ERA with a 72/20 K/BB ratio in 72 1/3 innings. He appeared in 76 games, leading the National League.

Nicasio will help bolster the Mariners’ bullpen behind closer Edwin Diaz, though he could be a spot starter if needed.