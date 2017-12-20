Zach Britton ruptures his Achilles tendon, out at least six months

Ken Rosenthal reports that Orioles closer Zach Britton ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout yesterday. He’ll have surgery tomorrow and he’ll be on the shelf for at least six months.

The Orioles had been considering trading Britton, who will become a free agent next offseason. Either way, though, this is a tremendous blow, as he’ll he likely not pitch at all in the first half.

Britton put up a 2.89 ERA with 15 saves and a 29/18 K/BB ratio in an injury-shortened 2017 season. The year before he saved 47 games. He’s been one of baseball’s top closers for the past four years.

Follow @craigcalcaterra