The Orioles may pull Manny Machado off the market

Yesterday we heard that Orioles owner Peter Angelos may veto any number of trade possibilities for Manny Machado. Now we’re hearing that the very idea of trading him may be scrapped altogether because the O’s don’t like the offers they’re getting.

Jon Heyman says that Baltimore is “dissatisfied with the trade offers” for Machado and may pull him off the market soon. He says this could happen “as soon as today or tomorrow.” You have to figure it’s a “make your last, best offer for Manny” gambit.

Thing is, the offers may not be that great given that Machado is scheduled to become a free agent next winter, rendering him a one-year rental. The Orioles had been reported to be demanding two top starting pitching prospects, but the idea of giving up that much for one season may be too much for most suitors.

Heyman said the other day that eight offers had been made for Machado. They apparently weren’t great offers.

