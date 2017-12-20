Report: Nationals sign Matt Adams to one-year, $4 million deal

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Nationals and first baseman Matt Adams have agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract. Adams can earn up to $500,000 through performance bonuses.

Adams, 29, spent this past season with the Cardinals and Braves, batting an aggregate .274/.319/.522 with 20 home runs and 65 RBI in 367 plate appearances. The Braves acquired him as a temporary replacement for Freddie Freeman, who had gotten injured.

Adams will back up Ryan Zimmerman at first base for the Nationals and serve as a bench bat. He has historically hit right-handed pitching much better than left-handed pitching, owning a .828/.593 OPS differential against them, respectively.

Follow @Baer_Bill