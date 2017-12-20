Phillies officially announce the Carlos Santana deal

The Phillies formally announced their signing of first baseman Carlos Santana this morning. As reported on Friday, it’s a three-year, $60 million contract with a $17.5 million club option for 2021.Santana will be officially introduced at a press conference this afternoon
The Phillies already had a promising young first baseman in Rhys Hoskins, but Hoskins played a lot of outfield last year having both him and Santana in the lineup should help improve the Phillies offensive attack.
Santana hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 homers and 79 driven in in 2017. He walks a good deal and is one of the tougher power hitters to strike out in all of baseball. He has hit .249/.365/.445 with 174 homers in his career.
Yesterday we heard that Orioles owner Peter Angelos may veto any number of trade possibilities for Manny Machado. Now we’re hearing that the very idea of trading him may be scrapped altogether because the O’s don’t like the offers they’re getting.
Jon Heyman says that Baltimore is “dissatisfied with the trade offers” for Machado and may pull him off the market soon. He says this could happen “as soon as today or tomorrow.” You have to figure it’s a “make your last, best offer for Manny” gambit.
Thing is, the offers may not be that great given that Machado is scheduled to become a free agent next winter, rendering him a one-year rental. The Orioles had been reported to be demanding two top starting pitching prospects, but the idea of giving up that much for one season may be too much for most suitors.
Heyman said the other day that eight offers had been made for Machado. They apparently weren’t great offers.