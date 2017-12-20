Phillies officially announce Carlos Santana deal

The Phillies formally announced their signing of first baseman Carlos Santana this morning. As reported on Friday, it’s a three-year, $60 million contract with a $17.5 million club option for 2021.Santana will be officially introduced at a press conference this afternoon
The Phillies already had a promising young first baseman in Rhys Hoskins, but Hoskins played a lot of outfield last year having both him and Santana in the lineup should help improve the Phillies offensive attack.
Santana hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 homers and 79 driven in in 2017. He walks a good deal and is one of the tougher power hitters to strike out in all of baseball. He has hit .249/.365/.445 with 174 homers in his career.
The Braves announced on Wednesday that the club acquired outfielder Preston Tucker from the Astros for a player to be named later or cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated pitcher Luke Jackson for assignment.
Tucker, 27, spent all of last season at Triple-A Fresno. He hit .250/.333/.465 with 24 home runs and 96 RBI in 568 plate appearances. He hasn’t played in the majors since 2016, when he compiled a .551 OPS in 48 games. The Braves could certainly use the outfield depth and Tucker could even wind up as a starting outfielder if he performs well in spring training. Tucker is also under team control through 2022.
Tucker was designated for assignment by the Astros last Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for reliever Hector Rondon.
Jackson, 26, is a hard-throwing right-handed reliever who has struggled over parts of three seasons in the majors. He owns a career 5.64 ERA with a 42/29 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings. He’ll almost certainly have to take a minor league deal if he wants to show up at spring training.