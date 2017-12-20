Phillies officially announce Carlos Santana deal

The Phillies formally announced their signing of first baseman Carlos Santana this morning. As reported on Friday, it’s a three-year, $60 million contract with a $17.5 million club option for 2021.Santana will be officially introduced at a press conference this afternoon

The Phillies already had a promising young first baseman in Rhys Hoskins, but Hoskins played a lot of outfield last year having both him and Santana in the lineup should help improve the Phillies offensive attack.

Santana hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 homers and 79 driven in in 2017. He walks a good deal and is one of the tougher power hitters to strike out in all of baseball. He has hit .249/.365/.445 with 174 homers in his career.

Follow @craigcalcaterra