Orioles may pull Manny Machado off market

Yesterday we heard that Orioles owner Peter Angelos may veto any number of trade possibilities for Manny Machado. Now we’re hearing that the very idea of trading him may be scrapped altogether because the O’s don’t like the offers they’re getting.
Jon Heyman says that Baltimore is “dissatisfied with the trade offers” for Machado and may pull him off the market soon. He says this could happen “as soon as today or tomorrow.” You have to figure it’s a “make your last, best offer for Manny” gambit.
Thing is, the offers may not be that great given that Machado is scheduled to become a free agent next winter, rendering him a one-year rental. The Orioles had been reported to be demanding two top starting pitching prospects, but the idea of giving up that much for one season may be too much for most suitors.
Heyman said the other day that eight offers had been made for Machado. They apparently weren’t great offers.
The Braves announced on Wednesday that the club acquired outfielder Preston Tucker from the Astros for a player to be named later or cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated pitcher Luke Jackson for assignment.
Tucker, 27, spent all of last season at Triple-A Fresno. He hit .250/.333/.465 with 24 home runs and 96 RBI in 568 plate appearances. He hasn’t played in the majors since 2016, when he compiled a .551 OPS in 48 games. The Braves could certainly use the outfield depth and Tucker could even wind up as a starting outfielder if he performs well in spring training. Tucker is also under team control through 2022.
Tucker was designated for assignment by the Astros last Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for reliever Hector Rondon.
Jackson, 26, is a hard-throwing right-handed reliever who has struggled over parts of three seasons in the majors. He owns a career 5.64 ERA with a 42/29 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings. He’ll almost certainly have to take a minor league deal if he wants to show up at spring training.