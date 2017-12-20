Mariners finalize deal for Juan Nicasio

The Braves announced on Wednesday that the club acquired outfielder Preston Tucker from the Astros for a player to be named later or cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Braves designated pitcher Luke Jackson for assignment.

Tucker, 27, spent all of last season at Triple-A Fresno. He hit .250/.333/.465 with 24 home runs and 96 RBI in 568 plate appearances. He hasn’t played in the majors since 2016, when he compiled a .551 OPS in 48 games. The Braves could certainly use the outfield depth and Tucker could even wind up as a starting outfielder if he performs well in spring training. Tucker is also under team control through 2022.

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Astros last Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for reliever Hector Rondon.

Jackson, 26, is a hard-throwing right-handed reliever who has struggled over parts of three seasons in the majors. He owns a career 5.64 ERA with a 42/29 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings. He’ll almost certainly have to take a minor league deal if he wants to show up at spring training.

