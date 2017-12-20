Report: Jhoulys Chacin close to two-year deal with Brewers

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers are close to completing a two-year deal for starter Jhoulys Chacin.

Chacin spent last year with the San Diego Padres, putting up a 3.89 ERA in 32 starts while striking out 153 in 180 innings. It wasn’t fantastic — he walked a lot of guys and was far better at Petco Park than he was on the road — but the Brewers could use an innings eater.

Chacin spent his first six seasons with the Rockies before bouncing to Arizona, Atlanta, Anaheim and San Diego. He seems like he’s been around forever, but he doesn’t even turn 30 until January.

Terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

